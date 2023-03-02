Open in App
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón to give away free pies at first downtown location this Monday

By Nina Rangel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cviVe_0l5bDoIk00
Pizza Patrón's new San Pedro location shares a building with a Wing Stop.
San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón is bringing its puro pies to the downtown area with a new location near San Pedro Springs Park.

Pizza Patrón will hold a grand opening for the restaurant at 1107 San Pedro Ave., #101, this Monday. To celebrate, the team will give away free personal size pizzas, loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef.


Those looking for free pie should plan to arrive early, however. Only the first 86 guests will receive the freebies. Pizza Patrón officials picked that number in honor of the chain's 1986 founding date.

The new location also will offer free delivery for its first six weeks of operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3to41s_0l5bDoIk00
Pizza Patrón's Choriqueso and Chicken Enchilada pizzas.

Dallas-born Pizza Patrón operates 80-plus locations in Texas and Arizona. The chain is known for giving a Latin spin to its specialty pizzas, including the Choriqueso with creamy pepper sauce, Chihuahua cheese, chorizo and fresh onion on a Maíz crust.


