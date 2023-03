The following North Texas school districts have canceled all after-school activities Thursday, March 2, 2023, unless otherwise noted because severe weather is forecast in the afternoon and evening.

Fort Worth ISD

Aledo: All after-school practices are canceled. If your child is in a competition in or out of district, the sponsor/coach will communicate any changes.

Allen

Arlington

Birdville

Carroll

Carrollton-Farmers Branch

Castleberry

Cedar Hill

Dallas

DeSoto

Duncanville

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

Frisco

Garland

Granbury: All activities canceled with exception of scheduled high school athletic games.

Grand Prairie

Grapevine-Colleyville

Greenville

Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Irving

Keller

Lake Dallas

Lancaster

Mansfield

Mineral Wells ISD is releasing students early at 2:15 p.m.

Plano

Northwest

Richardson

