Suspect in week-long robbery spree arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect in a week-long robbery spree was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

31-year-old Eric Garcia of Alamosa predominately targeted convenience stores from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, per CSPD. Police said the suspect entered stores and demanded cash and cigarettes after displaying a weapon. No injuries were reported during these robberies.

The robberies took place at the following stores:

2/17/23, Case #23-06802, Loaf N Jug, 4770 Drennan Road

2/18/23, Case #23-06892, Loaf N Jug, 3705 Drennan Road

2/20/23 Case #23-07109, Family Dollar, 3765 Verde Drive

2/20/23 Case #23-07127, Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road

2/22/23 Case #23-07412, Loaf N Jug, 5375 Airport Road

During an investigation, detectives identified a vehicle of interest and located the suspect’s vehicle outside a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue. Detectives surveilled Garcia and developed probable cause for his arrest, according to police.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) assisted officers due to Garcia being armed and dangerous. TEU and K-9 Units responded to the area and tried to contact him.

In an attempt to run away, Garcia accelerated into three civilian vehicles, police said. TEU & K9 officers then placed their vehicles around the suspect’s vehicle, preventing escape. Garcia continued to accelerate as he tried pushing through tactical vehicles for several minutes while refusing to comply with officers.

Chemical irritants were deployed into the suspect’s vehicle. Law enforcement was eventually able to take Garcia into custody without further incident. No injuries occurred during his arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.