Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

Suspect in week-long robbery spree arrested

By Alina Lee,

5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect in a week-long robbery spree was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjkUV_0l5bCM1z00
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

31-year-old Eric Garcia of Alamosa predominately targeted convenience stores from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, per CSPD. Police said the suspect entered stores and demanded cash and cigarettes after displaying a weapon. No injuries were reported during these robberies.

The robberies took place at the following stores:

  • 2/17/23, Case #23-06802, Loaf N Jug, 4770 Drennan Road
  • 2/18/23, Case #23-06892, Loaf N Jug, 3705 Drennan Road
  • 2/20/23 Case #23-07109, Family Dollar, 3765 Verde Drive
  • 2/20/23 Case #23-07127, Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road
  • 2/22/23 Case #23-07412, Loaf N Jug, 5375 Airport Road

During an investigation, detectives identified a vehicle of interest and located the suspect’s vehicle outside a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue. Detectives surveilled Garcia and developed probable cause for his arrest, according to police.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) assisted officers due to Garcia being armed and dangerous. TEU and K-9 Units responded to the area and tried to contact him.

In an attempt to run away, Garcia accelerated into three civilian vehicles, police said. TEU & K9 officers then placed their vehicles around the suspect’s vehicle, preventing escape. Garcia continued to accelerate as he tried pushing through tactical vehicles for several minutes while refusing to comply with officers.

Chemical irritants were deployed into the suspect’s vehicle. Law enforcement was eventually able to take Garcia into custody without further incident. No injuries occurred during his arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
New Mexico fugitive arrested in Pueblo County
Farmington, NM8 hours ago
EPSO releases reports and videos in Yoder rancher case
Yoder, CO10 hours ago
Pueblo homicide victim on South Santa Fe Ave identified
Pueblo, CO14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen stabbed to death in Colorado Springs cold case
Colorado Springs, CO16 hours ago
March 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
WATCH - Good Samaritans reportedly helped a Colorado sheriff take home invasion suspect into custody
Colorado Springs, CO10 hours ago
Suspect identified in double murder of Arkansas couple
Harrisburg, AR1 day ago
One arrested in Pueblo homicide, more suspects wanted
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
Name of man killed in early morning shooting near downtown Pueblo released
Pueblo, CO13 hours ago
9,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Kansas, 2 Colorado suspects arrested
Abilene, KS1 day ago
Pueblo County man pleads guilty to federal charges after butane hash oil lab causes explosion
Pueblo West, CO19 hours ago
Two killed in alleged shooting near Gatehouse Circle
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
TCSO: Body found in Divide is that of missing 21-year-old
Divide, CO1 day ago
El Paso County target of increased driving enforcement
Colorado Springs, CO15 hours ago
25 cars impounded in citywide “Out of Compliance” sweep
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Missing girl last seen in southeast Colorado Springs on March 3
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Police investigate homicide after reports of shooting
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Pueblo police locate homicide suspect vehicle
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Pueblo man sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
WATCH: 12-year-old girl dies, three others hurt, in crash east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Senior missing out of Manitou Springs found safe
Manitou Springs, CO1 day ago
CSPD K9 to receive donation of body armor
Colorado Springs, CO13 hours ago
CSP: 12-year-old girl dies after chain-reaction crash
Rush, CO1 day ago
Coroner identifies "suspicious body" as man missing from Colorado casino town
Cripple Creek, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy