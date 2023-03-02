Open in App
Montgomery, AL
Reward offered for information in Montgomery homicide

5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a February homicide.

Yvette Carter, 52, sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene on the 4900 block of Hatton Ave. on Feb. 11.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information regarding the case.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

