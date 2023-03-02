Stolen Pistol: Springfield Teen Busted With Gun Taken From SC, Police Say
By Josh Lanier,
5 days ago
Police in Hampden County arrested a Springfield man earlier this week with a loaded gun stolen from South Carolina, authorities said.
Jaiden Langford-Andrews faces several charges following his arrest on Wednesday, March 1, outside his Layzon Brothers Road apartment, Springfield police said.
Officers with the firearms investigation unit were surveilling Langford-Andrews and busted him as he pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Police said they found a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition reported stolen from South Carolina, officials said.
Langford-Andrews is charged with —
Carrying a firearm without a license
Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
Receiving stolen property less than $1200
Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
