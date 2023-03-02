Stolen Pistol: Springfield Teen Busted With Gun Taken From SC, Police Say

Jaiden Langford-Andrews Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Hampden County arrested a Springfield man earlier this week with a loaded gun stolen from South Carolina, authorities said.

Jaiden Langford-Andrews faces several charges following his arrest on Wednesday, March 1, outside his Layzon Brothers Road apartment, Springfield police said.

Officers with the firearms investigation unit were surveilling Langford-Andrews and busted him as he pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Police said they found a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition reported stolen from South Carolina, officials said.

Langford-Andrews is charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

