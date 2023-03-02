Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Stolen Pistol: Springfield Teen Busted With Gun Taken From SC, Police Say

By Josh Lanier,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euDx3_0l5b9jUY00
Jaiden Langford-Andrews Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Hampden County arrested a Springfield man earlier this week with a loaded gun stolen from South Carolina, authorities said.

Jaiden Langford-Andrews faces several charges following his arrest on Wednesday, March 1, outside his Layzon Brothers Road apartment, Springfield police said.

Officers with the firearms investigation unit were surveilling Langford-Andrews and busted him as he pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Police said they found a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition reported stolen from South Carolina, officials said.

Langford-Andrews is charged with —

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1200
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police seize stolen gun after shots fired in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Drugs, Weapons: Routine Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest In Chicopee: Police
Chicopee, MA16 hours ago
Holyoke Police Make First ShotSpotter Arrest
Holyoke, MA23 hours ago
Bethany Woman Charged With Domestic Terrorism, Threw Molotov Cocktails At Officers: Police
Bethany, CT21 hours ago
South Hadley man charged for deadly Easthampton pedestrian accident
Easthampton, MA17 hours ago
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA21 hours ago
Mom, Children Home When Repeat Burglary Showed Up: East Cocalico Twp. Police
East Cocalico Township, PA19 hours ago
Stabber Who Confessed To 2022 Killing In Tolland County Nabbed: Police
Bolton, CT16 hours ago
One Person Injured In Shooting, Springfield Police Investigating
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Juan Rohena sentenced in 2015 shooting of 15-year-old at Worcester motel
Worcester, MA16 hours ago
Jose Rivera, of Worcester, charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun
Worcester, MA15 hours ago
Two arrested after trafficking illegal narcotics in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Double Fatal Crash: Driver Charged With Killing Pedestrians In 2022 Easthampton Crash, DA Says
Easthampton, MA15 hours ago
NJ Lyft Carjacker Gets 29 Years
Bloomfield, NJ17 hours ago
Update: ID's Released For 2 Killed In Waterbury Crash
Waterbury, CT19 hours ago
18-Year-Old Nabbed After Armed Robbery Of Wappinger Gas Station
Poughkeepsie, NY23 hours ago
Frederick Pinney found guilty in 2014 Springfield killing of TayClair Moore
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Man Pulls Gun On Bar Worker After Being Kicked Out: Bethlehem PD
Bethlehem, CT20 hours ago
Two Dead After 'Erratic' Driver Crashes Into 3 Cars In Freetown: Police
New Bedford, MA18 hours ago
Springfield Police locate missing woman
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Mug Shot Of Accused Airline Saboteur From Leominster Released
Leominster, MA17 hours ago
Cold Case: Police ID 'Granby Girl' 45 Years After Her Body Was Found In Western Mass
Granby, MA1 day ago
CT Man Stabs Victim, Injects Self With Fentanyl, Police Say
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
Police: 19-year-old shot in Hartford
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Man Busted After Stealing Girl Scout Cookie Money Outside Rockville Safeway
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester
Peekskill, NY17 hours ago
South Windsor police: Aldi’s truck driver drunk on the job
South Windsor, CT1 day ago
Lawyers spar over gunshot wound evidence in Brian Fanion murder trial
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Pittsfield man found not guilty in March 2022 shooting
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Missing PA Woman Was Going To Testify In Court Before Disappearance: Police
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy