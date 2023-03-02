Meth flushed, dug up from southern Illinois sewer system

MARION, Ill. – One southern Illinois police department went to extremes to get rid of illegal drugs, not necessarily off the streets, but rather underground.

The Marion Police Department recently assigned crews to dig around one neighborhood, leading to the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine in the sewer system.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts tells FOX 2 they received a tip that led them to believe a suspicious substance was flushed down a toilet and made way in the city’s sewer system. Police obtained a warrant to further investigate.

After that, the city’s sewer department to use special cameras to detect substances underground. Police requested excavators to dig up around one house, finding a bag of drugs between two pipes

“It was exactly where we thought it would be,” Fitts tells FOX 2.

The experience of digging up the drugs was documented on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page. One person is behind bars on a charge for possession of methamphetamine.

“My narcotics unit will stop at no length to get drugs out of our town,” Fitts added.

Marion, Illinois is nearly one hour and 30 minutes southeast of St. Louis.

