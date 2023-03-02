Michigan State Knocks Nebraska From Big Ten Tournament, 67-64

NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling for the Huskers

The bubble may have popped for Nebraska women's basketball Thursday.

Nebraska lost in its first game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, falling to Michigan State 67-64. The Huskers needed a win to feel safer in their hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth.

NU started the game with four turnovers in four possessions before a Jaz Shelley 3 stopped the 7-0 Spartan run. That deficit would remain the same for much of the game, with Nebraska managing ties in the second and third quarters, and even a lead for about 10 seconds, but Michigan State never relinquished full control.

The Spartans made a 14-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to push the lead to 13. Nebraska answered with an 8-0 run and slowly clawed back to cut the deficit to three points with 44 seconds to go.

On the ensuing MSU possession, Sam Haiby took a charge, giving the Huskers a chance to tie. Shelley's rushed shot was no good, but an offensive rebound saw the ball end up in Maddie Krull's hands with a wide-open look. The shot missed the mark, sending NU home early.

Nebraska shot 32.8 percent for the game, including 10-of-28 from deep. Michigan State made just 6-of-22 3s as part of a 49 percent shooting performance.

The big difference ended up being points in the paint. Nebraska struggled to get paint touches, which typically open up the outside shooting. The Huskers managed just 18 points there, while Michigan State totaled 36.

Shelley scored a game-high 24 points, including five triples. Haiby added 14 points and eight rebounds. Alexis Markowski grabbed a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Nebraska now must wait 10 days to learn its fate. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is March 12.

