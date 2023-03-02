UNI men's basketball holds off Illinois State, advances to play Bradley in Arch Madness quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa men’s basketball has no problem beating the same team three times — in the same season — especially in tournament play.

UNI defeated Illinois State, 75-62, in the opening round of Arch Madness, the Missouri Valley Conference’s postseason tournament. The Panthers have won 10 straight games against the Redbirds, and UNI has beaten Illinois State in the two programs’ last three tournament matchups.

The Panthers advance to play Bradley, the league’s regular season champion, on Friday at noon.

Northern Iowa held a 44-28 lead at halftime, thanks to double-digit performances from Michael Duax and Tytan Anderson. Illinois State wasn’t about to give up, though.

The Redbirds outscored UNI, 18-4, over 10 minutes in the second half. Seneca Knight — who the Panthers held to 3 points in the first half — scored 13 over that stretch. Both teams went cold for over three minutes before Born widened the gap with a 3-pointer. The Panthers distanced themselves more and never gave up the lead.

"What do we do when the other team is playing well?" said UNI coach Ben Jacobson. "Is that going to be the end of the game for us? Are we going to get close and lose by a bucket? We learned a lot about that in November and December.

"And the guys played really good basketball since then, and that was important. The level of confidence and the communication between the guys...we'll figure it out. Give these guys a bunch of credit, they figured it out."

Born led the Panthers with 23 points in the win. Duax added 19 and Anderson scored 16.

Born gets hot when UNI needs it most

Born has been working through a lower-body injury as of late, which means the Panthers have seen a slip in his typical production. Born was a combined 2-of-13 in the Panthers’ last two contests heading into Thursday's game.

He started off 3-of-8 overall and 2-6 from beyond the arc in the first half. But one slow half for Born isn't a worry for the Panthers. He finished with 23 points and added five assists and three rebounds.

Born hit two 3-pointers late in the game — one to stop a nearly four-minute scoreless drought for UNI — to fend off Illinois State's comeback attempt. It was that momentum-making moment that pushed the Panthers ahead when it looked like Illinois State could stage a comeback.

"Kind of went through a stretch in the second half where they were doing a really good job of guarding us," Born said. "Something we talked about at halftime...just settle in, we'll be alright. It was more just talking to each other and being confident, taking what the defense gives you."

Born's clutch performance — and veteran experience playing in this tournament — is something UNI will need come Friday. He scored 22 points in the Panthers' first matchup against Bradley but was held to 11 when the two teams played in February.

UNI capitalizes on Anderson, Duax advantage

There is a reason that Anderson was named the captain of the league’s Most-Improved team.

The Panthers sophomore went from averaging 1.6 points and two rebounds per game last season to 12.6 points and a league-leading 8.8 rebounds per contest. He leads the MVC in double-doubles.

Thursday’s game showed just how far Anderson has come.

His 12 points in the first half marked the 23rd time this season that he’s reached double digits in a game. Anderson had two 3-pointers against Illinois State, which is the first time all year that he’s made more than one shot from beyond the arc in a game.

Anderson finished with 16 points and four rebounds, but was held back by some foul trouble.

Duax was another player who stood out for UNI. He was second on the team with 19 points. He made eight of his 10 shot attempts and added five rebounds in his first-ever college postseason game.

"We're all feeding off each other...and just being aggressive," Duax said. "The more aggressive teams are gonna win, and the team that gets the most stops. We put an end to their run and then we said, 'Now, it's our turn.'"

