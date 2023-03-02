Open in App
Delaware State
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Dogfish Head Brewery releases new canned 'Crush' cocktail offerings

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago
What’s a better way to toast to the near arrival of spring than with Dogfish Head Brewery’s latest rollout of "Crush" concoctions?

The Milton brewery has released a Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush and an eight-count Crush variety pack that includes an exclusive new recipe, the Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush, along with previous flavors Blood Orange & Mango, Lemon & Lime Gin and Pineapple and Orange Rum.

Dogfish Head takes inspiration for its canned cocktails from Delaware’s coastal roots. Their award-winning cocktails are off-centered take on the region’s renowned Crush cocktail, which features vodka, rum or gin topped with freshly “crushed” fruit juice.

Horseshoe crab beer in Delaware:What does Dogfish Head's horseshoe crab beer taste like? Here's a sneak peek for '302 Day'

Both the new Crush and variety pack are available on shelves nationwide. The canned cocktails are ready-to-drink, contain two full-proof shots of Dogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits and clock in at 7.0% ABV.

Dogfish Head’s lineup of award-winning cocktails includes the Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule and the Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda, among others.

