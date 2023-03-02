Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Sorrow in Buffalo for firefighter killed in explosive blaze

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej8ks_0l5b7alH00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A firefighter killed in an explosive blaze in Buffalo was identified Thursday as a 37-year-old dad who had been with the department for three years, as authorities promised a thorough investigation of the fire’s cause.

Firefighter Jason Arno was found dead Wednesday inside a badly burned brick building in the city’s downtown, several hours after he radioed a mayday call and then went quiet as the fire raged.

“Just a great all-around person,” Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said of Arno, who was married over the summer and had a 3-year-old daughter. The commissioner called him “an exemplary firefighter and employee” who had his whole future in front of him.

Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday said federal and state agencies would be involved in investigating the fire and what led to Arno’s death.

The firefighter was 30 to 40 feet (9 to 12 meters) inside the building when he issued his mayday call, which led to the emergency evacuation of everyone inside, the commissioner said. Arno was not heard from again.

The building was relatively clear when firefighters first entered it, Renaldo said Thursday at a news conference. But firefighters soon were faced with a partial collapse and an explosive backdraft —captured on video — that sent flames, smoke and debris shooting from the first floor windows and knocked firefighters outside to the sidewalk.

Renaldo said the abrupt introduction of oxygen when a fire is smoldering can cause the oxygen to be “sucked into the building and blown back.”

“A backdraft is a very rare occurrence,” he said. “The building was clear, which is the case many times when we enter a structure. So it was safe to enter at the time and the chief made that determination. I cannot say there were any mistakes made at that fire.”

Demolition of the building has been suspended, the mayor said, while the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and New York state fire officials assist the Buffalo Fire Department in conducting a review.

While the cause remains under investigation, Renaldo has speculated that heat from blowtorches being used on the building’s exterior may have transferred through brick or mortar and ignited paper or other combustibles inside. The building, which housed a theatrical costumes shop, was unoccupied when the fire started, he said.

Brown requested that city landmarks be lit in red in Arno’s honor beginning Thursday. City flags were flying at half-staff.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
$80K in damages from Niagara Street fire, nine being assisted
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
Firefighters Across The World Gather For Jason Arno’s Funeral
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Lakewood Fire Chief dies
Lakewood, NY22 hours ago
Outpouring of love as a community mourns the loss of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo woman killed, 9 injured after trampling at Rochester concert
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
One stable following shooting on Proctor Avenue
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Second person dies after crowd surge at Armory GloRilla show; third person in critical condition
Rochester, NY1 day ago
6th person dies from Dartmouth Avenue house fire on New Year's Eve
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Truck strikes train bridge on Central Avenue in Lancaster
Lancaster, NY22 hours ago
Local officials with updates on Main Street fire investigation and what is next
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
You can have a tiny home in Buffalo, but is it worth it?
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards For Suspects In 5 Double Murders
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
‘Fire-breathing demon’ dog starting to behave with training, shelter says
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Fallen Buffalo firefighter transported from ECMC to funeral home
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Family of Tyler Lewis returns to Buffalo looking for answers into his death
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
Firefighters responding to hot spot report at scene of fatal fire
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
‘A very moving outpouring of emotion’: First responders honor Firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Residents voice their concerns on Amherst Benderson project
Amherst, NY13 hours ago
Fire Commissioner: fallen firefighter triggered mayday
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Retired Buffalo fire investigator gives perspective on fire probe and the ATF’s National Response Team
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
National ATF team arrives in Buffalo as questions of who is responsible for fatal Main Street fire arise
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Families mourn loved ones during annual Black Balloon Day remembrance
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
North Tonawanda man gives back to Oishei 28 years after the hospital saved his life
North Tonawanda, NY1 day ago
Firefighters union president believes standard procedure was followed in fatal fire
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo and Erie County on Monday night, Tuesday
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
No permits for work that might have sparked deadly fire
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Southern Junction to open on West Side at former Black Sheep
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy