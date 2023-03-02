Open in App
Jackson County, MI
WLNS

Man arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Jackson County car crash

By Iz Martin,

5 days ago

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is in jail and two are in the hospital with serious injuries after a Wednesday night car crash on westbound I-94 .

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on westbound I-94 near mile marker 149.

A 30-year-old Osseo man was driving west on I-94 when he attempted to merge into the right lane when his vehicle hit another car.

The car that was hit had two people in it, a 58-year-old and a 39-year-old from Jackson.

The three people involved in the crash were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance for treatment.

Troopers confirmed that alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, the Osseo man was taken to Jackson County Jail for drunk driving charges.

The crash is still being investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post.

Comments / 0
