New book in hand, Ron DeSantis adds Iowa to list of cross-country destinations

Ron DeSantis will travel to Iowa next week to make his long-awaited debut in the state that hosts the GOP primary’s first nominating contest, an aide to the governor confirmed.

The governor will appear alongside GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at two events on March 10, a week after he released his new book, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

Details of DeSantis’ trip were first reported by The Des Moines Register .

The publication of DeSantis’ book, long a rite of passage for would-be presidential candidates, has increased speculation about the Republican governor’s political future. DeSantis already draws nearly as much support among GOP voters as former President Donald Trump in early surveys of the 2024 primary.

DeSantis has not yet said if he’ll launch a presidential bid later this year.

Last week, DeSantis met with influential Iowa conservative Bob Vander Plaats in Naples, although Vander Plaats said the two men did not discuss a potential White House bid.