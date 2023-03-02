Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mayor receiving treatment for serious health concern

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin addresses recent absences from council meetings

– Mayor Steve Martin was unable to attend two recent Paso Robles City Council meetings on Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023. The reason for his absence had been a private matter, but the mayor has now come forward to address rumors surrounding his two recent absences.

In a statement released by the city, Martin revealed that he is currently receiving treatment for a serious health concern. He has been forced to divert his time and attention away from community matters to focus on his health, treatment, recovery, and family.

Mayor Martin’s medical prognosis is favorable, according to the statement, and he remains hopeful that he will only be away from the dais through early spring. The council has asked the community to show compassion, dignity, and respect for Martin’s privacy during this time.

During Mayor Martin’s absence, Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will act in his stead to ensure continuity of governance. The city council assures the community that they will continue to work to serve constituents and make decisions that benefit the city.

