York Daily Record

YAIAA boys' basketball coaches release 2023 all-star teams, players of the year

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kKdP_0l5b5xkK00

YAIAA boys' basketball coaches released their divisional all-star teams and selections for players and coaches of the year for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

Coaches nominated their own players, but were not allowed to vote for their own players during the process.

Here are the selections by division.

Division I

Player of the Year: Greg Guidinger, Central York

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York

The best all-around player in the league, Guidinger averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. The 6-foot-7 stretch forward shot 49% from the field and 84% from the free throw line. A Division I recruit, Guidinger reached 1,000 career points in the first round of the District 3 tournament and still has one year of high school basketball left.

In his third season with the program, Hoke guided the Panthers to YAIAA Division I and tournament titles. The Panthers are currently 21-7 and have qualified for the Class 6A state tournament. They play Chambersburg in the fifth-place game of the District 3 Class 6A tournament Friday.

First team

Greg Guidinger, Central York

Ben Rill, Central York

DJ Smith, Dallastown

Joe Sedora, Red Lion

Juelz Tucker, York High

Ben Natal, Central York

2nd Team

Daveyon Lydner, York High

Ethan Glass, Spring Grove

Conner Barto, Dallastown

Avin Myers, Spring Grove

Chase Kloster, Northeastern

Honorable Mention

Seth Sager South Western

Jacere Vega, York High

Chris Williams, Red Lion

Omarion Newson, York High

David Warde, York High

Division II

Player of the Year: Austin Bausman, Eastern York

Co-Coach of the Year: Garrett Bull, West York; Justin Seitz, Eastern York

A 6-foot-4 senior, Bausman averaged 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Knights. He shot 53% from 2-point range and 37% from 3-point range. The NCAA Division III Marywood commit has topped 1,300 career points and is currently 10th in program history in scoring.

Bull led West York to its second straight Division II title and an appearance in the YAIAA semifinals despite graduating three starters. The Bulldogs finished the season 17-8 after losing in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. Seitz has guided Eastern York to an 18-8 record that included an appearance in the YAIAA semifinals and a fifth-place finish in District 3 Class 4A. The Knights have qualified for the state playoffs.

First team

Austin Bausman, Eastern York

Josh Franklin, Susquehannock

Carter Wamsley, Eastern York

David McGladrie, West York

Kai Stryhnn, York Suburban

Levi Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale

Braedyn Detz, West York

Second team

Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale

Jovan DeShields, West York

Chase Roberts, Susquehannock

Brady Seitz, Eastern York

Simon Lipsius, Eastern York

Honorable mention

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford

Zach Orwig, Kennard-Dale

Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale

Thomas Smyser, Dover

Jackson Slater, Dover

Isaiah White, Dover

Steven Agapis, York Suburban

Division III

Player of the Year: Jake Bosley, Littlestown

Coach of the Year: John Forster, Littlestown

A 6-foot-4 senior, Bosley averaged 15 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Bolts. The senior reached 1,000 points for his career.

Forster has guided the Bolts to a 20-6 record and a third-place finish in District 3 Class 4A. The Bolts split the YAIAA Division III title with York Catholic and reached the district semifinals. They've qualified for the state playoffs.

First team

Jake Bosley, Littlestown

Christopher Meakin, Littlestown

Bryson Kopp, Delone Catholic

Jake Dallas, York Catholic

Zyan Herr, Littlestown

Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic

Second team

Ethan Herndon, Hanover

Ethan Killinger, Hanover

Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs

Michael Gladney, York County Tech

Brady Walker, York Catholic

Luke Forjan, York Catholic

Honorable mention

Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic

Ethan Shimmel, York County Tech

Andrew Koons, Fairfield

Dylan Hubbard, Bermudian Springs

Jordan Overton, York County Tech

Cameron Tyson, Biglerville

Cole Riley, Littlestown

LeVan McFadden, York Catholic

Lane Hubbard Bermudian Springs

Anthony Torres, York County Tech

