Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

NBA power rankings: New No. 1; LeBron’s injury; Kings strengthen playoff position out West

By Jason Anderson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eliyL_0l5b5cSJ00

With less than six weeks remaining in the NBA’s regular season, there is a new No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and a wild playoff race in the West.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won 16 in a row to overtake the Boston Celtics for the top spot in The Sacramento Bee’s latest power rankings. The Bucks lead the Celtics by a half-game in the East with 20 games remaining.

The Denver Nuggets have opened up a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings, led by NBA Coach of the Year candidate Mike Brown, are beginning to look like a playoff lock after moving 11 games over .500 going into Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings have won four in a row and seven of their last 10 to strengthen their hold on the No. 3 seed in the West — three games ahead of the fourth-place Phoenix Suns — but the rest of the race remains tightly bunched.

Only 4 ½ games separate the Suns and the 12 th -place Portland Trail Blazers. The Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Blazers, all vying for four play-in spots, are separated by only 2 ½ games.

The Lakers are only one game out of the play-in with 19 games to go, but they will have to gain ground without the services of LeBron James. The team released a medical update Thursday’s regarding the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader.

“LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury,” the team said. “James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks.”

Based on that timeline, James will likely miss games at least 10 more games against the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Suns. Where will the Lakers be if and when James is ready to return?

Time will tell. In the meantime, here’s a look at our latest power rankings.

* Through games played 3/1

1. Milwaukee Bucks (45-17)

Last week: 2

2. Boston Celtics (45-18)

Last week: 1

3. Denver Nuggets (44-19)

Last week: 3

4. Philadelphia 76ers (40-21)

Last week: 4

5. Memphis Grizzlies (38-23)

Last week: 6

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26)

Last week: 5

7. Sacramento Kings (36-25)

Last week: 8

8. New York Knicks (37-27)

Last week: 9

9. Phoenix Suns (34-29)

Last week: 10

10. Brooklyn Nets (34-28)

Last week: 7

11. Miami Heat (33-30)

Last week: 11

12. Golden State Warriors (32-30)

Last week: 16

13. Los Angeles Clippers (33-31)

Last week: 12

14. Dallas Mavericks (32-31)

Last week: 13

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32)

Last week: 14

16. Atlanta Hawks (31-31)

Last week: 18

17. Toronto Raptors (31-32)

Last week: 21

18. New Orleans Pelicans (31-32)

Last week: 15

19. Utah Jazz (31-32)

Last week: 19

20. Los Angeles Lakers (30-33)

Last week: 23

21. Washington Wizards (29-32)

Last week: 22

22. Portland Trail Blazers (29-33)

Last week: 20

23. Chicago Bulls (29-34)

Last week: 24

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34)

Last week: 17

25. Indiana Pacers (28-35)

Last week: 25

26. Orlando Magic (26-37)

Last week: 26

27. Charlotte Hornets (20-44)

Last week: 27

28. San Antonio Spurs (15-47)

Last week: 29

29. Detroit Pistons (15-48)

Last week: 28

30. Houston Rockets (13-49)

Last week: 30

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teens lost for days in Pacific Crest Trail snowstorm, California rescuers say
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Sacramento Kings believed they could end NBA-record playoff drought since training camp
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
How Ja Morant’s gun-related suspension affects Kings, Suns, Warriors in NBA playoff race
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Suns star Devin Booker reveals what really happened before Luka Doncic confrontation
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Take On Ja Morant Gun Incident: "You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player."
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Luka Doncic Savagely Calls Out Devin Booker After Heated Altercation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant tears fans spirits with shocking social media move after live gun IG controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Scottie Pippen recalls Clyde Drexler’s Michael Jordan bitterness lead to him not fitting with Olympic Dream Team 1992
Portland, OR2 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s return to team draws bleak update from Taylor Jenkins amid gun controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant Gets Roasted On The Today Show
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Paul George Sends Big Warning To The NBA Amid Los Angeles Clippers' Struggles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Devin Booker's Legendary Response To Viral Encounter With Luka Doncic
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Heads to Locker Room on Tuesday After Getting Hit in the Face
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers' Chances To Land DeMar DeRozan Revealed
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Playoff Picture: Where the Lakers stand after Warriors win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Home prices could face double-digit drop in these 4 cities, Goldman Sachs warns
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy