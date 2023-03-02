Kings Mountain football: 5-time S.C. state champion Strait Herron is new head coach

Kings Mountain High has tabbed a five-time state champion and former national coach of the year as its next football coach.

Strait Herron was announced as the Mountaineers’ new head man Thursday. He takes over for Greg Lloyd, whose 133 wins over the past 16 seasons are most in the program’s 100-year history.

"Today marks another exciting day in our program’s history as we announce the next head football coach to Mountaineer Nation," said Kings Mountain athletic director Matt Bridges in a prepared statement. “Coach Herron brings with him a championship-winning mentality, a proven track record of hard work and success but most importantly the ability to grow young men into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Herron is most renowned for his tenure at Rock Hill, South Carolina, powerhouse South Pointe. From 2011-18, the Stallions won 102 games and five state championships, including four consecutive titles from 2014-17. He was named U.S. Army National Coach of the Year in 2017.

Prior to becoming South Pointe head coach, Herron spent four years as its defensive coordinator. In that time, the Stallions won a state championship (2008) and played for another in 2010.

He also helped talents such as brothers Stephon and Steven Gilmore, Derion Kendrick and Jadeveon Clowney become household names in college and the NFL.

Herron most recently served as coach and athletic director at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill. The Lancers went 15-14 in four seasons. The charter school “paused” its football program in February, citing “a limited number of student-athletes on the roster and remaining in the program, issues scheduling games and the lack of a football facility to play home games,” according to a statement.

Herron takes over a Kings Mountain program starving for its first state championship.

It isn’t for a lack of success, however, the Mountaineers winning 80% of their games from 2014-23. In five of the past six seasons, the team has won at least 10 games. An abbreviated spring 2021 season is the lone outlier, the Mountaineers finishing 8-1.

Kings Mountain won three conference titles in the past decade, qualifying for the 3A West regional final in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Last fall, the Mountaineers went 13-1 before falling in the 3A West semifinal round to eventual state champion East Lincoln.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Kings Mountain football: 5-time S.C. state champion Strait Herron is new head coach