Alliance, OH
The Alliance Review

Mount Union's Emma Cannon named to All-Ohio Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Team

By The Repository,

5 days ago
Mount Union senior Emma Cannon is an honorable mention selection on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Team.

Cannon started all 25 games for the Purple Raiders and averaged 11.0 points a game. She finished 11th in the OAC in scoring and third in the conference in free throw shooting at 82.5%.

Cannon ends her college career starting all 63 games while averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Nick Everett on All-NCAC team

Former West Branch forward Nick Everett is a third team selection on the All-North Coast Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Team.

A 6-foot-8 junior forward, Everett averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this season for Wooster.

