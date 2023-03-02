Examining priority, impact of facilities in Oklahoma State athletic village plan

STILLWATER — Monday’s announcement of athletic director Chad Weiberg’s vision plan for Oklahoma State’s athletic village brought some intriguing questions.

The plan laid out the road map for several new facilities and upgrades to old ones, but as Weiberg pointed out, the $325 million price tag still needs funding. And as donors come to the table with money for specific pieces of the project, those pieces will be built first.

The list includes a new softball stadium, indoor track and field complex, a new football operations center, plus basketball and wrestling practice facilities. Upgrades to Boone Pickens Stadium, Karsten Creek Golf Club and Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center. And not to be forgotten, upgraded academic and training facilities for athletes and a park-like welcome area outside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

In this week’s OSU newsletter, The Oklahoman’s Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh offer their thoughts on the vision plan:

Which of the new facilities will be funded and built first?

Wright: It’s hard to predict, because you don’t know what donors might be out there looking for an opportunity to give, and what sports might interest them. There’s been a lot of talk about a few items on this list for several years. Softball, track and wrestling in particular. So there could be some donors already lined up for projects like those. But I’m going with the football operations center.

For one, it’s football. And football is still king. Plus, it’s a joint venture with the university, a building that will house the human performance and nutrition research institute in the same building as the football offices. So I think that project has a leg up on the competition. And the football move opens the door for the academic center transition into the west end zone, plus the training and dining expansion.

Unruh: My bet is on the improvements set for Karsten Creek and the golf practice facility. For starters, those improvements don't seem as expansive as the others. Plus, the alumni base from that program could be willing to step up rather quickly. And I wouldn't count out former athletic director Mike Holder's ability to raise money. This is the man who hooked T. Boone Pickens all those years ago. If Holder is involved, it will get done sooner than later.

Which of the new facilities will have the biggest impact?

Unruh: I want to say the new softball stadium because that's a major need. But I'm going to go with the indoor track and field facility. It's silly that OSU is the lone school in the Big 12 to not have such a facility. And it's impressive that the women's team just won the conference title and the men got very close despite not having the training facility. Give those programs a chance to build even more and they could take off in a huge way.

Wright: You can make a great case for either of the new competition facilities. The softball stadium will raise the profile of an already high-profile program. The track will draw new events, like Big 12 and NCAA championships, to Stillwater. The academic, training and human performance elements will reach a broader group of individuals than the sport-specific additions. But I’m going a different direction: the wrestling facility.

Women’s wrestling is on its way to OSU eventually. This facility will change the game. The biggest reason being that it provides adequate space for a new program. Right now, the men’s wrestling team has a great new locker room, but the wrestling room is small. The new facility will change that, and also add extra space for a women’s team to grow from the ground up.

