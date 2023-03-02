Vermonters can expect a substantial dump of snow Friday night and into Saturday, making for a wintry first weekend of March.

Burlington's National Weather Service office has issued a winter storm warning lasting from 9 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. Saturday for Burlington. NWS Burlington predicts snow totals ranging from 6 to 14 inches across Vermont and northern New York.

Burlington is expected to receive nearly 8 inches of snow, southern Vermont is predicted get over 11 inches in some areas, while the Northeast Kingdom is predicted to receive the least amount of snow at around 6 to 9 inches. Snow totals will be higher in the mountains, especially on southeast facing slopes.

The snow is expected to begin late Friday night and be heaviest in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, at times falling at a rate of over 1 inch per hour. It will stop Saturday afternoon.

"Travel could be very difficult, especially late tonight and into Saturday morning," the forecast reads.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Snow storm to hit Vermont, northern NY Friday night, into Saturday