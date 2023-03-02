Columbus Blue Jackets looking to address unfinished business at trade deadline

So, now what?

Heading into the NHL’s 3 p.m. trade deadline Friday, that’s a key question for Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and his staff following a tumultuous two weeks.

First, they were stiffed by the Boston Bruins on a trade for Vladislav Gavrikov. Then, the Blue Jackets scrambled to package Gavrikov with goalie Joonas Korpisalo in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Then, despite acquiring draft assets in that deal, the Blue Jackets watched another potential trade vanish when the Ottawa Senators acquired Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on Wednesday — a potential Gavrikov replacement with on-again, off-again interest from Columbus since last year's draft.

So, now what?

When looking ahead, the void created by trading Gavrikov is massive at the left point on the second defense pairing. Tim Berni and Nick Blankenburg have both impressed in that role during an injury-laden season, but neither has Gavrikov's size, experience or predictability.

There’s a big hole there now, Chychrun’s a Senator and the deadline clock is ticking. It’s a situation that may stretch into the summer.

“We’re going to look at all the options to make our team better,” Kekalainen said, when asked about replacing Gavrikov. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our team, and when we go into free agency on July 1, there’ll be some good options. And that’s what Gavrikov expressed to us, that he wants to test the market on July 1, so we’ll see what happens then.”

Was that a signal that Kekalainen will take another swing to re-sign Gavrikov in July? He declined to answer when asked by the Dispatch on Thursday, but it would be surprising given that Gavrikov was upset about last summer’s failed negotiating process . Either way, the Blue Jackets likely need to add an experienced defenseman or two if they want to escape the NHL’s basement next season.

Columbus Blue Jackets make quick flip with Jonathan Quick

Goaltender Jonathan Quick was upset when he learned the Los Angeles Kings, his NHL home for his entire 16-year career and a team he had twice won the Stanley Cup with, had traded him.

According to Quick’s agent, George Bazos, it had nothing to do with Columbus as a city and everything to do with his age, 37, plus a desire to finish what could be his final season with a contender. Kekalainen consulted with Bazos and Quick, and the end result was another trade.

Columbus sent Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek also moved

The Jackets picked up another goaltender with a deal earlier in the day. By sending forward Jakub Voracek and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Arizona Coyotes, Columbus was able to acquire Jon Gillies.

Gillies, 29, has gone 7-15-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 32 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils from 2016-22. He was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters shortly after the deal.

“This move provides us with some organizational goaltending depth for the remainder of the season and flexibility from a salary cap standpoint to improve our team moving forward,” said Kekalainen.

Voracek has been out since Nov. 4 with the latest in a series of concussions, and his NHL future is in doubt. The former Blue Jackets first-round draft pick has 223 goals and 583 assists between 1,058 games with Columbus and the Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL crackdown on LTIR limited Gustav Nyquist's trade value

The Blue Jackets traded forward Gustav Nyquist for a fifth-round pick from the Minnesota Wild , but had to eat the maximum 50% of his $5.5 million salary.

That was related to a recent memo the NHL sent to all 32 teams saying the league would closely scrutinize trades for injured players acquired with the intent of placing them on long-term injured reserve for salary-cap relief. In past seasons, players were acquired for LTIR relief and not activated until the playoffs — when the salary-cap isn't in effect. Nyquist hopes to return for the playoffs, but is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

“The teams that maybe within the old rules were thinking about putting him in an LTIR and then not activating him until the playoffs were out,” Kekalainen said. “That narrowed the market quite a bit.”

Two years ago, Kekalainen completed the kind of trade the league intends to avoid. He sent injured forward Riley Nash to the cap-crunched Toronto Maple Leafs for a conditional seventh-round pick that became a sixth-round pick in 2022 because Nash played in more than 25% of the Leafs' games that postseason.

