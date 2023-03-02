Brewery district announced in Charleston, West Virginia

“We couldn’t have joined the Charleston brewing scene at a better time,” Aaron Rote, co-owner of Short Story Brewing , said. “There is such a great energy on our block, and Brewers Row makes it official that this is the best street for craft beer in West Virginia!”
“With Bad Shepherd right down the street and Short Story moving in next door shortly after we opened, our vision quickly became a reality with three breweries on the same block,” Josh Dodd, co-owner of Fife Street Brewing , said. “We soon found out that Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau had a similar idea to promote a craft beer district, and after a quick conversation over a couple of beers, we joined forces to create Brewers Row.”
Bad Shepherd is inside Black Sheep Burrito at 702 Quarrier St., Fife Street is at 180 Summers St. and Short Story is at 186 Summers St.
Comments / 0