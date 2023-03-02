Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Casto continues to add apartments near Hamilton Quarter

By Bonnie Meibers | Columbus Business First,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ptpx_0l5b1Dj600

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Casto continues to add apartments near the Hamilton Quarter development.

Casto, New Albany Co. and Daimler Group together developed Hamilton Quarter, which sits just west of New Albany in northeast Columbus. The sprawling project includes 250,000 square feet of retail and 500,000 square feet of medical and office space.

There are about 750 apartments across three phases of apartments, developed by Casto. The residential portion of the project sits across Route 161 from the retail section.

Casto is now at work at its latest phase of residential space in the area: the 174-unit Hamilton Woods development.

For more on this story , go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Mid-Ohio Food Collective buys southeast Kroger store
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Hotel-to-apartment conversion and ‘high end’ neighborhood proposed in Dublin
Dublin, OH2 days ago
Nationwide CEO optimistic about hybrid work model
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Junior League of Columbus celebrates 100 years
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Fatal crash closes I-71 in north Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Overnight fatal crash closed I-71 South
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Donovan Lewis’ family seeks “not just promises” from Columbus City Council
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Violent weekend has Columbus police searching for answers
Columbus, OH1 day ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Gym owner pleased with business The Arnold brought in
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Joe Mixon's home searched after shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Bodycam shows Ohio man shot by police after firing at them
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Columbus City Council authorizes ousting of Civilian Police Review Board member
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Riverside Methodist Hospital to expand with women’s health center
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Suspected bank robbers arrested in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH14 hours ago
FULL: Ryan Day discusses Buckeyes' first spring football practice
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Ohio State students designing micro-shelter for Columbus homeless camp
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide in South Linden
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Police look to identify man targeting east Columbus synagogue
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Authorities speak on Springfield derailment: No hazardous material spilled
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Katt Williams to perform at the Schott in May
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus man to be sentenced for catalytic converter theft ring
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Police investigate multiple southeast Columbus shootings
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police: Woman shot after dog hit by car in north Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
No hazardous spill in Clark County train derailment: Officials
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Columbus officer remains on duty while accused of drunk drag racing
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
One man, one teenager shot in south Columbus
Columbus, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy