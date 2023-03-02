Open in App
Campbell, OH
Mentors talk career tracks with local STEM students

By Dave Sess,

5 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, local students got the opportunity to talk about their futures with those who have “walked the walk.”

At the Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy in Campbell, students voted to hear from speakers in five areas:

  • Electrician
  • Engineering
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Federal Bureau of Investigations
  • Medical fields

This was a chance for high school students to learn what it takes to reach these careers. Many of the guest speakers were graduates of Campbell Memorial.

“They kind of see these people — now they can put a face to name of a career,” says NEO IMPACT Academy associate principal Kristin Fox. “I think it makes a big difference to hear from someone that is from your little small town and what they’ve been able to do with themselves.”

The Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy has around 125 students in grades 7 through 11. It’s the only STEM-designated school in the tri-county area.

It will expand to include 12th graders later this year.

