Ohio to Work program surpasses expectations

(WKBN) – When you’re looking for a job, it helps to have someone support you. Ohio to Work provides that assistance and the program beat its job placement goals.

The state brought together people in workforce development, upskilling and reskilling services.

The Mahoning Valley group crushed expectations on the number of job seekers served, trained and getting them placed in jobs.

The state started the program during COVID-19 to help people who lost their jobs and also helped them transition to new careers.

It helped over 26,000 workers find jobs.

“When job seekers are looking for employment, they also need to be upskilled at the same time and all the partners throughout the state were able to give those applicable resources. So we were able to actually surpass our goals as a state in job placements and actually contacts with job seekers,” said Wasilwa Mwonyonyi with the National Center for Urban Solutions.

Ohio to Work may be over, but the connections are staying in place to help reskill workers and assist them in finding jobs.

