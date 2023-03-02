This Light Stick Is Perfect for TWICE Fans – Here’s Where You Can Buy It

Countdown to the TWICE tour ! After rocking the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1), Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu will be hitting stages all over the globe for the Ready to Be world tour .

The K-pop group’s largest tour to date launches with back-to-back shows in Seoul, South Korea, next month. The North American leg kicks off at Sofi Stadium (where the Women Music Awards was held) in June. The tour will also make stops in Chicago, Houston, New York and Atlanta.

If you’re a member of the ONCE fanbase, you’re going to need a light stick . While there’s plenty of time before the tour makes its way to North America (get tickets here ), K-pop merch has been known to fly off the shelves, so it’s better to start shopping early.

For fans who didn’t get to buy an official Candybong Z light stick , we found an alternative at Amazon .

Amazon

Buy: Twice Light Stick $79.00

The glowing stick pictured above includes a hand strap and photocards, but the batteries are sold separately. (Buy AAA batteries here .) There’s debate over whether or not the product is an “official” CB stick as listed, and while the stick appears to be from a third-party seller, the majority of customer reviews appear to be satisfied with the product.

For a cheaper option, try this $38 light stick at Amazon . You can also find a range of TWICE light sticks on eBay and accessories at Etsy, such as this $18 light stick stand and cute little light stick cover ($17.67) .

Etsy

This handmade stand has wracked up dozens of positive reviews. According to the product description, the stand was “thoughtfully designed to hold the CBZ with the wrist strap attached.” It has a “guide path so that the strap hangs out the back” and a separate hole for the battery pack.

Where to Buy TWICE Merch Online

When it comes to official TWICE merch, fans can hit up the Twice Shop and JYP Shop, although most of the popular items — such as posters, custom light bands, glass sets and postcards — are sold out.

Luckily, ONCE can find tons of TWICE merch at Amazon and Etsy , from hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts to jewelry, books, photocards, keychains and more.

And if you haven’t purchased your copy, now’s the time to scoop up Billboard’s TWICE collector’s zine featuring exclusive photos of the group that you won’t find anywhere else.

