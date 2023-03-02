Who's next for Idaho? Breaking down possible coaching candidates

There is plenty of unfinished business before Terry Gawlik and the Bowlsby Sports Advisors hire the next Idaho men’s basketball team’s coach.

The Vandals still have to play in the Big Sky tournament, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday against Northern Arizona at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

Despite this, the job already received some interest, according to Gawlik. But the decision probably won’t be made until the season concludes.

So, while diving in blind, who sticks out as a viable coaching option for Idaho? Here’s some names to keep an eye on:

Kermit DavisMaybe the third time’s the charm?

Davis has been Idaho’s coach two different times with a record of 63-29.

During his first stop in Moscow from 1988-90, he led the Vandals to two consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament. But he left after the 1989-90 season for a job at Texas A&M. He left the College Station, Texas, school after just one season because of a rules violation that landed the Aggies on two years of probation.

Davis spent the past five seasons at Mississippi before being fired from the Oxford, Miss., school Friday. He was 74-89 with just two winning seasons.

Despite a bit of controversy attached to Davis, he’s 477-317 (.601) in a 34-year coaching career and has led his teams to 10 postseason appearances.

Davis probably will require a bigger paycheck than any other candidate, and he’s already had a long career. It could come down to if Davis wants to return and if the Vandals want to break the bank.

Amorrow MorganMorgan has been an assistant at Nicholls State, South Alabama and currently at Loyola Chicago.

He’s currently in his second season on coach Drew Valentine’s staff at Loyola. Morgan helped lead the Ramblers to 25 wins and a second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference championship in 2023.

Morgan attended and played at Idaho State. He was an All-Big Sky selection twice, just the 19th Bengal player to accomplish that feat. After graduation, he played for three years professionally in Europe.

Morgan will have to jump enemy lines for his first top job, but he’s a rising star in mid-major coaching circles.

It’ll help that he’s familiar with the region in regards to recruiting. He’ll also bring in some youth, considering he’s only 35.

Andy HillHill has almost two decades of coaching experience, including a two-year stint as an assistant on George Pfeifer’s staff at Lewis-Clark State early in his career.

Currently, he’s an assistant at Big Sky rival Montana State.

He graduated from Eastern Washington and spent one season at his alma mater as a graduate assistant from 2003-04. Hill started his coaching career at Whitworth College in Spokane in 2000-01.

Hill’s two most recent stops before landing in Bozeman were assistant jobs at New Mexico and Utah.

In 10 years in Salt Lake City, he helped lead the Utes to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 2015-16, three NIT berths and five consecutive 20-plus win seasons.

Hill also spent seven years at Montana, where the Grizzlies reached the Big Sky Conference championship game four times. He was on the 2005-06 staff that led Montana to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1975.

While in Missoula, he was responsible for scheduling games, camps, and recruiting.

Recruiting and retaining players is one of the qualities Gawlik is looking for in the next coach. Hill is familiar with the area, is a veteran in coaching circles and knows how to recruit.

Honorable mentionsTwo guys who could fly under the radar but could sneak up are Boise State assistant Mike Burns and Idaho interim coach Tim Marrion.

Burns led Eastern Washington from 2004-07. During the 2006-07 season, the Eagles ranked third in the NCAA in scoring with 84.2 points per game.

But Burns’ calling card while on staff with Leon Rice at Boise State has been defense. The Broncos finished as the nation’s 20th-ranked defense according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric in the 2020-21 season. Boise State is ranked 13th in scoring defense this season, allowing 60.9 points per game.

Marrion is in a unique situation. He has an opportunity to make his case for the job if the Vandals have a good showing at the Big Sky Conference tournament. Idaho also is no stranger to hiring from within. That’s how former coach Zac Claus got the job.

Marrion, who spent the 2015-16 season in the Vandals’ staff, returned to Moscow in 2021. He’s also had three different stints at Washington State, so he’s extremely familiar on the Palouse.