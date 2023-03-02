Open in App
Washington State
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump can be sued if his speech incited a mob to violence Jan. 6, Justice Department argues

By Robert Higgs, cleveland.com,

5 days ago
WASHINGTON – Incitement of a mob to commit violence goes beyond absolute immunity that covers presidential communication and could allow for a lawsuit for injuries,...
