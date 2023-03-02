Change location
See more from this location?
Washington State
Cleveland.com
Donald Trump can be sued if his speech incited a mob to violence Jan. 6, Justice Department argues
By Robert Higgs, cleveland.com,5 days ago
By Robert Higgs, cleveland.com,5 days ago
WASHINGTON – Incitement of a mob to commit violence goes beyond absolute immunity that covers presidential communication and could allow for a lawsuit for injuries,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0