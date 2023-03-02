Open in App
New York City, NY
New York Post

NHL picks and predictions: Fade Rangers in Patrick Kane’s debut and more

By Action Network,

5 days ago

Thursday is a massive night in the NHL .

There are 10 games, and only one of them features two teams that are not in, or fighting for, a playoff spot.

The real drama will take place in the Eastern Conference as five of the seven teams fighting for a Wild Card spot are in action.

Here are the best bets for Thursday night, including a play for Patrick Kane’s debut with the New York Rangers .

NHL picks Thursday New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators scored two gigantic wins over the Detroit Red Wings early in the week and are now just five points back of Pittsburgh, and six behind the Islanders, in the Wild Card race. Ottawa also has four games in hand on the Isles.

And this isn’t just some short run of form. The Sens have been trending up for quite some time now with a 10-3-1 record and +20 goal differential in their last 14 contests.

Ottawa should be brimming with confidence as it heads into Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers in Patrick Kane’s Broadway debut .

— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 2, 2023

The media frenzy and fan hype around Kane’s debut is absolutely worth monitoring for bettors. This number already looks a little high on the red-hot Sens, but it could get even higher as excitement builds closer to puck drop.

Wait it out and lock in a bet on the Sens when the price peaks.

Rangers vs. Senators pick

Ottawa Senators +150 ( Caesars )

Betting on the NHL? Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo’s playoff chances were dealt a significant blow on Tuesday with a regulation loss to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, but that is par for the course with Buffalo this season.

The Sabres are now just 4-5 when they close at -180 or higher. But the other side of that coin is that Buffalo is 8-7 when its an underdog of +150 or longer.

There’s logic behind these numbers, too. The Sabres are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, but they also rank 25th in goals against average. In other words, Buffalo can score enough to keep pace with more talented teams, but it also gives up enough the other way to allow worse teams hang around.

Dylan Cozens #24 of the Buffalo Sabres
NHLI via Getty Images

The Sabres will be without Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch, but they are catching Boston in a tough schedule spot after traveling back from a road trip through Western Canada. There’s enough in this number to have a bet on Buffalo.

Bruins vs. Sabres pick

Buffalo Sabres +240 ( BetMGM )

