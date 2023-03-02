Open in App
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham Herald

More snow in the mountains and possibly the Whatcom lowlands

By Robert Mittendorf,

5 days ago

More snow is possible in Bellingham and the Whatcom County lowlands this weekend, and heavy snow continues in the North Cascades, where a driver was injured after a car slid off the Mount Baker Highway.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, March 2, Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Hardin told The Bellingham Herald.

A 1996 Mitsubishi Delica minivan landed about 100 feet down an embankment near milepost 47, Harding said in an email.

Milepost 47 is above the mountain village of Glacier, where the road starts a steep ascent toward the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

Snowy conditions were reported, and the road was covered in compact snow and ice , according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Rain is expected in Bellingham and the Whatcom County lowlands through Saturday, March 4, the National Weather Service said in the online forecast discussion.

But there’s a chance of snow in the lowlands Saturday night, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz in Seattle.

“Snow levels look to lower Saturday night within the 400 to 600 feet range in some locations, opening the door for the potential of lowland snow,” Mazurkiewicz said.

“The snow levels will be right at the cusp for a rain-snow mix once again with some light accumulations possible Sunday morning (March 5),” Mazurkiewicz said.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for early March, with highs in the mid-40s and lows around the freezing mark through next week.

