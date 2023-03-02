Open in App
Faber, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Nelson County man charged with 37 counts of animal cruelty

By Odyssey Fields,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6YaA_0l5au2g300

NELSON COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it is searching for a man wanted for several charges including cruelty to animals.

The sheriff says Daniel Alfred Sayles is wanted on the following charges:

  • One county of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Three counts of improper disposal of dead companion animals
  • 37 counts of cruelty to animals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6pDe_0l5au2g300

Sayles is from the Faber area and is described as five-foot-eight with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s office at 434-263-7050. WFXR News will update this story as information is released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nelson County, VA newsLocal Nelson County, VA
Nelson County Authorities Need Help in Search for Wanted Man
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Augusta County Deputy Alleged to Have Assaulted BLM Activists and Police Auditors - Deputy on Paid Leave
Staunton, VA2 days ago
Man shot by police was hoping to see sick father “one time” before going to jail
Charlottesville, VA20 hours ago
After a year of dread and violence, a Staunton suspect confesses, but is there evidence?
Staunton, VA1 day ago
Waynesboro Police investigating reported Monday night shooting on King Avenue
Waynesboro, VA23 hours ago
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
Waynesboro, VA2 days ago
Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet
Craigsville, VA20 hours ago
Waynesboro Police responding to potential shots fired
Waynesboro, VA1 day ago
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Fredericksburg man arrested for robbery at Locust Grove Walmart
Locust Grove, VA3 days ago
Serial rapist stalks vulnerable city while Staunton police, women’s college stay silent
Staunton, VA2 days ago
Deputies: Goochland shooting is 'isolated incident;' person med-flighted
Richmond, VA3 days ago
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
20-year-old man shot, killed near UVA’s campus in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Update: Albemarle County police locate two ‘endangered’ missing children
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
One dead and one critically hurt in Cherry Avenue shooting that results in shelter in place at Timberland Apartments
Charlottesville, VA3 days ago
Woman missing in 20-year-old cold case, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office still searching
Farmville, VA5 days ago
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Luray, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy