Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 3-5

By Sara Rizzo,

5 days ago



ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Ice Castles to the South High Marathon Dance, there are quite a few things happening on March 3, 4, and 5.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

March 3

• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Dervish, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Skerryvore, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .
• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, 5 p.m. You can view the full schedule here .

March 4

• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website .
• Albany Firewolves, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website .
• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Paul Taylor Dance Company, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, all day. You can view the full schedule here .
Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest , Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can get tickets on the Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest website .
Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosting Grateful Dead tribute band , Armory Studios in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website .
Cohoes Winter Carnival , Van Schaick Island Pond in Cohoes, noon to 3 p.m.

March 5

• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website .
• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• The Irish Comedy Tour, Proctors Theatre, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Josh Ritter, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .

