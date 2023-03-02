Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 3-5

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Ice Castles to the South High Marathon Dance, there are quite a few things happening on March 3, 4, and 5. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
March 3
• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website . Italian restaurant in Valatie relocating to larger space
• Dervish, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Skerryvore, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
• Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .
• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, 5 p.m. You can view the full schedule here .
March 4
• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website . Bennington restaurant closing after 16 years
• Albany Firewolves, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website .
• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Paul Taylor Dance Company, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, all day. You can view the full schedule here .
• Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest , Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can get tickets on the Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest website .
• Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .
• Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosting Grateful Dead tribute band , Armory Studios in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website .
• Cohoes Winter Carnival , Van Schaick Island Pond in Cohoes, noon to 3 p.m.
March 5
• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• The Irish Comedy Tour, Proctors Theatre, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website .
• Josh Ritter, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website .
• Ice Castles Lake George , Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0