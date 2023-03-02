Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

Opinion: CSU 2023 football schedule is out. Here are the most important games for the Rams to win

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

5 days ago

The Mountain West football schedule for the 2023 season is finally out.

Divisions are gone, with the conference title game pitting the league's two best teams against each other.

Here’s my look at which games are most important to CSU and the wins that would be most valuable.

Obviously, every game is important to win, but some carry more value to the program and fanbase. Here’s the ranking, with most important games to win at the end. The schedule is listed at the bottom.

At UNLV, Oct. 21

A winnable game against a program coming off a coaching change. CSU and UNLV haven’t played since 2019. No real history or animosity.

At Hawaii, Nov. 25

Two friends face in coaches Jay Norvell and Timmy Chang . A winnable game, but not a needle-mover in any significant way.

At Middle Tennessee, Sept. 23

MT (or MTSU depending on who you ask ) is a decent Group of 5 team and it’s nice to beat those programs on similar ground but wouldn’t be a big-name victory for the Rams

Home vs. San Diego State, Nov. 11

The Aztecs are seemingly soon off to the Pac-12. It would be nice for CSU to beat a solid program like SDSU, but this matchup seems destined to end soon.

Home vs. Utah Tech, Sept. 30

A relative no-name FCS game more important than multiple Mountain West matchups? Yep. Here’s why: CSU has lost three of its last four games against FCS programs and all those defeats were lopsided. It’s embarrassing. The Rams need to wallop an FCS team to break that nasty feel.

At Utah State, Oct. 7

Weird stuff happens when CSU and Utah State are on the schedule. The Steve Addazio field goal disaster , the waved off Hail Mary , the Utah State no-contest protest game. It’s not a historical rival, but it kind of feels like one.

Home vs. Air Force, Oct. 28

I don’t consider Air Force a real rival of CSU, just a proximity/conference one. But, still, there is a trophy of sorts on the line and the Rams haven’t won many of those lately.

Home vs. Washington State, Sept. 2

The season-opener at (sold out?) Canvas Stadium against a Pac-12 team? Yeah, that would be a statement of intent win for CSU.

Home vs. Nevada, Nov. 18

It won’t quite have the vitriol of Norvell’s return to Nevada last year , but it's safe to say there’s bad blood after Ken Wilson’s words and CSU’s late win in Reno. This will be a spicy game.

Home vs. Boise State, Oct. 14

While divisions are gone, the Mountain West still mostly runs through Boise State. The Rams have never beat the Broncos and need to change that if they’re serious about becoming MW contenders.

At Wyoming, Nov. 4

CSU won the fluky, empty-stadium 2020 game but otherwise has been owned in the Bronze Boot battle.

At Colorado, Sept. 16

Like it or not, Colorado is now one of the most talked-about programs in college football after hiring Deion Sanders. Every game will make national news. Therefore, a win for CSU in Boulder would be a huge rallying cry for the fanbase and draw loads of eyeballs to the Rams.

CSU football 2023 schedule

Note: Remember, dates are currently listed as Saturday games but can still be shifted to Friday or Thursday once TV selections are made. Game times will also be announced in conjunction with TV selections.

  • Week 1: Washington State at CSU, Sept. 2
  • Week 2: Bye
  • Week 3: CSU at Colorado, Sept. 16
  • Week 4: CSU at Middle Tennessee, Sept. 23
  • Week 5: Utah Tech at CSU, Sept. 30
  • Week 6: CSU at Utah State, Oct. 7
  • Week 7: Boise State at CSU, Oct. 14
  • Week 8: CSU at UNLV, Oct. 21
  • Week 9: Air Force at CSU, Oct. 28
  • Week 10: CSU at Wyoming, Nov. 4
  • Week 11: San Diego State at CSU, Nov. 11
  • Week 12: Nevada at CSU, Nov. 18
  • Week 13: CSU at Hawaii, Nov. 25

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Opinion: CSU 2023 football schedule is out. Here are the most important games for the Rams to win

