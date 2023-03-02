Open in App
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Third suspect sought in deadly Nashville shooting from April 2022

By Sierra Rains,

5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller .

De’Tynn Smith, 19, is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD.

RELATED: Second suspect arrested in Nashville murder

Authorities said Smith is believed to have been one of three people involved in Miller’s death on April 1, 2022, in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven convenience store near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, a police officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

SEE ALSO: Tywane Miller’s family continues hope for justice in his death

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be Miller, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On Wednesday, March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith , 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with knowledge of De’Tynn Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

