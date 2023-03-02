NFL Combine: John Ross holds 40-yard dash record... so can this year's draft class make history?

The NFL Combine's on-field drills began Thursday, and while they're a chance for draft hopefuls to raise their stock, it's also an opportunity to make a bit of history.

Records are kept for events like the 40-yard-dash, vertical jump, bench press and broad jump, with three of the four all-time marks set at least eight years ago.

In the broad jump, Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones set the all-time mark in 2015, at 12 feet and three inches, while receiver and eventual first-round pick John Ross ran a record-breaking 4.22 40-yard dash two years later.

The bench press and especially the vertical jump have been harder records to break.

Defensive lineman Stephen Paea logged an incredible 49 bench presses of 225 pounds in 2011, and Gerald Sensabaugh's vertical jump record (46 inches) has stood since 2005.

If anyone stands to break a combine record this year in Indianapolis, there's a good chance they'll come from this bunch:

40-Yard-Dash

Perhaps the most electrifying event to watch at the combine, the 40-yard dash is significant for running backs, receivers and defensive backs especially.

And it just might be a running back who tops this year's leaderboard, as Texas A&M's Devon Achane enters the draft having also ran track in college. He once ran a blazing 6.63-second 100 meter dash, as NFL.com noted , and has already said he wants a time in the 4.2s .

Elsewhere, Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt - himself a high school track star - was one of the country's best vertical threats, while TCU receiver Derius Davis once registered an outrageous 23.47 mph on a touchdown vs. SMU.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (Maryland) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) should also be in the mix.

Bench Press

Offensive and defensive lineman are usually the ones dominating and that's expected to be the case this year too.

Among the strongest prospects are Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore, Michigan's Mazi Smith and Minnesota-Duluth's Brent Laing.

As noted by The Draft Network , Laing was previously a track and field thrower, while Smith was a massive interior presence for Michigan and is a projected second-rounder.

Adebawore had five sacks last year for the Wildcats and his 6-foot-2, 280 pound frame could certainly do some damage in the bench press.

Broad Jump/Vertical Jump

Finally, we have the broad jump and vertical jump, which - like the 40-yard-dash - are events often paced by explosive athletes like receivers and defensive backs.

One player to keep an eye on in these events is North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, who posted a 42-inch vertical jump previously, while Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is considered one of the country's best athletes.

These events could also be dominated by defensive backs Darius Rush (South Carolina) and Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa), who are both projected as Day 2 picks.