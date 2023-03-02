Open in App
El Clasico: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel, time, where to watch Copa del Rey

By FTW Staff,

5 days ago
Football fans around the world will be glued to their screens on Thursday as two of the biggest clubs in the sport, Real Madrid and Barcelona, meet for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the La Liga title race is always an important consideration for these two rivals, this fixture is about something even more special: the chance to take one step closer to winning the Copa del Rey.

This will be a great day of soccer on Thursday, and there is only one place to watch the action, on ESPN+ exclusively.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

  • When: Thursday, March 2
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

Copa del Rey Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Roberto; Raphinha, Torres, Gavi

Copa del Rey Odds and Betting lines

Copa del Rey odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Real Madrid (-110) vs. Barcelona (+310)

Want some action on Copa del Rey? Place your legal sports bets on this game and others in CO & NJ. at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

