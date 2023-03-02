Open in App
Creed III’s Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan among first Oscar presenters announced

By Caroline Darney,

5 days ago
The first slate of presenters have been announced for the 95th Academy Awards, and it’s (unsurprisingly) full of stars. Previous Oscar winners Riz Ahmed, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose and Questlove are among the 16 on the first list released.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors — who are starring in the new release Creed III together — are both on the list, as is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s Janelle Monáe and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Zoe Saldaña.

The Oscars are rapidly approaching, with the gold statuettes being awarded on Sunday, March 12. ABC will broadcast the awards show, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

