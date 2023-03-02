Open in App
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJJUG_0l5ajdNa00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a weekly news conference on Thursday, March 2.

Jackson regional water measure amended, opposition remains to state ‘takeover’ bills

The mayor is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Water/Sewer Business Administration office at Metrocenter Mall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

