Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a weekly news conference on Thursday, March 2.

The mayor is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Water/Sewer Business Administration office at Metrocenter Mall.

