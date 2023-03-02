Open in App
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Local dog looking to be America’s Favorite Pet

By Brandon Kyc,

5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — One Elmira dog is looking to become America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs the community’s help to get him there.

Mo was adopted from a rescue in Rochester by his owner Jan Palmieri, from Elmira, back in March of 2022.

Palmieri entered Mo into the America’s Favorite Pet contest, making his way to the quarter-finals.

America’s Favorite Pet contest is a yearly contest that picks one dog and one cat to be named America’s Favorite Pet.

The two winners receive a two-page magazine article about them in Dogster/Catster Magazine, as well as a $5,000 prize.

Palmieri said that Mo has gone through a lot of hurdles since being adopted because he was afraid of everyone and suffered from anxiety.

She said that Mo is no longer afraid of everyone, and they continue to work on his anxiety. Palmieri describes Mo as a cuddle bug, with his favorite toy being a Diet Pepsi bottle, and his favorite treat being Swiss cheese.

How can you help Mo?

As of March 2, Mo is currently in fifth place in the Quarter-finals for the contest but needs to be in first place to get to the next round of voting.

Voters get a free vote daily but can donate to get more votes, with $1 being one vote.

This round of voting ends on March 9, at 10 p.m., Mo’s voting page can be found on America’s Favorite Pet website .

