Rogersville, TN
The Rogersville Review

PHOTO GALLERY: Rogersville Parks & Rec sends four teams to all-star tournament

By STAFF REPORT,

5 days ago

GREENEVILLE — Four teams and two referees from Rogersville Parks and Recreation participated in the inaugural East Tennessee Hoops Showdown last weekend in Greeneville.

The Rogersville 10-12 girls’ team finished second in the all-star tournament.

“We were so excited for them. To see their excitement making the championship game made my day,” said Matthew Smiley, program administrator for Rogersville Parks and Recreation.

In early January, representatives from Rogersville, Greeneville and Morristown parks and rec departments met to discuss the idea of an all-star tournament “to give kids a new experience” and an opportunity to play teams they’d never seen before from different cities.

The tournament was held at Greeneville’s Eastview Rec Center the weekend of Feb. 24-26. Rogersville, Greeneville and Morristown sent four teams each from their rec programs to represent their communities: 7-8 Boys, 7-9 Girls, 9-10 Boys and 10-12 Girls. Newport Parks & Recreation joined in as well, sending three teams to participate in the event.

“Our teams played hard,” Smiley said. “We are extremely proud of all our teams that competed against the best kids in our area and hope they gained valuable experience and had a lot of fun playing.”

In addition to the teams, each municipality sent two referees to the tournament to help avoid any bias or favoritism, and as a way to reward those referees who were the best in the programs throughout the season.

“I want to thank our coaches, players, referees and parents for representing Rogersville with great class and enthusiasm for these kids,” Smiley added.

“It was great as an administrator to see our people do things the right way all weekend. I want to also thank Tim Bowman from Greeneville Parks & Recreation and Eric Houge from Morristown Parks & Recreation for all their hard work and for helping make this tournament a great success for these kids. We received a lot of great feedback from those who attended, and we look forward to building off the success of this tournament for years to come.”

