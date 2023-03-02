PHOTOS: Sneak peek of Cirque Italia’s water show in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A circus unlike any other is ready to dazzle San Angeloans with their unique tricks and amazing acrobatics beginning Thursday, March 2.
Concho Valley Homepage staff got a sneak peek at one of the performances that will be taking the stage during the Circus Italia Water Circus .
Here is when you can catch the shows this weekend:
- Thursday, March 2 – 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 3 – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 4 – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 5 – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Find out everything you need to know about Circus Italia Water Circus shows by following the link below: The Circus is in town – Here’s what you need to know
