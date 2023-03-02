Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

PHOTOS: Sneak peek of Cirque Italia’s water show in San Angelo

By Ashtin Wade,

5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A circus unlike any other is ready to dazzle San Angeloans with their unique tricks and amazing acrobatics beginning Thursday, March 2.

Concho Valley Homepage staff got a sneak peek at one of the performances that will be taking the stage during the Circus Italia Water Circus .

Here is when you can catch the shows this weekend:

  • Thursday, March 2 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 3 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4 – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5 – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Find out everything you need to know about Circus Italia Water Circus shows by following the link below:

The Circus is in town – Here’s what you need to know
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBPjb_0l5aeoCC00
    Front entrance to Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photograph by Ashtin Wade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2E7G_0l5aeoCC00
    A look inside the big top of the Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photograph by Ashtin Wade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFLmx_0l5aeoCC00
    Crew preparing equipment for a performance for a performer from Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photography by Ashtin Wade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVrCT_0l5aeoCC00
    A performer of Cirque Italia Water Circus posing to begin her routine. Water shoots up around her. Photography by Ashtin Wade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mObhC_0l5aeoCC00
    A Cirque Italia Water Circus performer holding onto a bar that connects a cable to her hair as she flys above the stage. Water shoots up around her as she dazzles the audience. Photograph by Ashtin Wade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyA3v_0l5aeoCC00
A Cirque Italia Water Circus performer waving two white ribbons around her as she dances above the stage, hanging by her hair. Water from the stage shoots up around her as she performs. Photograph by Ashtin Wade
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

