Higginbotham, Rebel reserves outlast Pirates

CALYPSO – Addy Higginbotham was the pivotal player to lead North Duplin to a 59-51 win over Perquimans last Saturday in the third round of the 1A playoffs.

Higginbotham, who got two early fouls and was forced to the bench for a good amount of the first half was one of two starters left on the floor by then. Leading scorer Reece Outlaw fouled out with 1:15 to play in the third quarter, top rebounder and second-leading scorer Tateyawna Faison fouled out with 5:58 to play in the game and forward Meghan Martin left with fouls with 1:38 left.

No. 4-seeded North Duplin had led throughout, up as many as 15 points, but No. 5 Pirates (23-3) were charging hard and tension filled the capacity crowd loaded with Rebel fans could feel a train storming down the tracks.

“We couldn’t have won without Lilly Fulghum, Lily Brothers and Eva (Quintanilla) stepping up,” said Higginbotham, who was without a doubt the leader of the band and chief ball handler.

The Pirates cut a 13-point deficit to 53-46 with 3:11 to play when Higginbotham, who was playing with four personal fouls, took a charge and then knocked down a pair of free throws.

Martin left the game and the lead shrunk to 55-51 with 1:12 left.

Higginbotham then threaded a perfect inbounds pass to Fulghum for a layup.

Reserve Quintanilla and Higginbotham each netted a pair of free throws in the final 36 seconds to preserve the win.

Higginbotham got six of her seven points in the second half, but it was her leadership that came to the surface more than her shooting.

“We proved it was a team game and Addy came through for us with big plays,” said Outlaw. “They call us Fire and Ice and one of us is fire one game and the other fire the next.”

Higginbotham was both in the final quarter for ND (24-1), which had lost to Wilson Prep in the third round last season, and was to play Falls Lake (30-0) in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Physical encounter

The game was physical from the outset and the Rebels shot better from the line and used their speed on the outside to counteract the inside play of the taller and wider Pirates.

But the power got off to a stronger start as Pequimans blitzed to a 10-2 start.

ND’s quickness showed in the final four minutes of the opening quarter.

Outlaw, who missed her first four shots, became “Fire” en route to getting ND back into the game and a sizable lead. She finished with 21 points.

She nailed a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and another to start the second to rally ND to a 17-10 lead, and then hit a third bomb after Brothers converted two charity tosses to stretch the advantage to 22-11.

ND’s defense was creating scoring opportunities.

Outlaw had two steals that she converted into layups, then another 3-pointer, and fed Faison for a dandy inside hoop as the Rebels surged to a 33-22 halftime lead.

Exciting

second half

ND continued to hold off Perquimans in the third quarter despite the Pirates heating up from the field.

Adashia Bernal hit a 3-pointer and Faison a tough hoop in the paint as the lead went to 40-29 with almost six minutes to play in the quarter.

Brothers then hit a 3-pointer – plus the foul shot that came with it – while Faison hit a pair of free throws as the lead was 46-35 when Outlaw fouled out.

Fulghum rebounded her missed free throw and scored when Faison left with ND in front 52-39.

“It was very heavy and very physical inside with a lot of people going over my back,” said the 6-foot Faison. “I wish I would have stayed in longer and Reece, too. But we came through.”

A 7-0 run got the Pirates to within striking distance at 53-46, then a 5-0 streak cut their deficit to four before Higginbotham engineered the closeout in the final four minutes of the game.

Rebel Notebook

ND beat Oxford Prep 59-19 in the first round on Tuesday during a game that nearly got out of hand late when tempers from the Griffins nearly made it an ugly affair that neither team would want to remember.

The Rebels whipped Voyager 59-51 on Thursday in a second-rounder in which ND didn’t shoot well and had trouble handling the Durham school’s size and arm length. But they survived. (See B1 for a story on the game.)

ND has two more wins than last season and is 26-3 in the past two campaigns.