WRH's Schrei-Reyes signs to play at Hampden-Sydney

TEACHEY – Defense and grades have propelled Jacob Schrei-Reyes to the next level of his

career.

The Wallace-Rose Hill lineman/outside linebacker and tight end signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Hampden-Sydney, a Division 3 program in southern Virginia, located between Tidewater, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the James River.

WRH football coach Kevin Motsinger said “Tex” will deal with the transition to the 10th-oldest institution of higher learning in the nation.

Schrei-Reyes transferred to WRH Hill for his senior year after playing a season at Southwest Onslow and moving to North Carolina from football-crazed Texas.

“He’s going to one of the highest academic schools around and will have an opportunity to play right away,” said Motsinger about a senior who had Mars Hill, Barton, Methodist and NC Wesleyan seeking to get him. “When he leaves there he’ll be set for life with the connections and job opportunities.

“Anyone who has moved somewhere knows how tough it is to fit in, and especially here with history and players. But he fit right in and got immediate respect from our team.”

Schrei-Reyes’ play caught the eye of coaches across the state as he was selected to play in the NC Coaches East-West All-Star game in Greensboro this July, joining teammate Xzavier Pearsall and East Duplin’s Kade Kennedy and Avery Gaby.

“We asked him to do a lot this year and he allowed us to do a lot of things with him and ‘Ox’ (Octavion Murphy) as staples,” Motsinger said. “He had a very high football IQ. He’s a worker, a grinder with a motor and so coachable.”

Schrei-Reyes led a vastly improved WRH defense, which helped the Bulldogs go 12-3 before falling to East Duplin 28-26 in the East Region final. The Panthers went on to win a 2A title under Battle Holley, the East all-star coach.

“I knew I wouldn’t walk right in and get a starting spot here, (that it) wasn’t going to be a walk in the park,” Schrei-Reyes said. “Me and Ox had a weird chemistry from Day 1 and by the second or third game just knew each other so well without saying too much to each other.”

Schrei-Reyes was a first-team player on Duplin’s Elite all-county team where spots were tough to come by with WRH, ED and James Kenan having outstanding seasons.

“I blocked on offense, but knew my time to shine was on defense,” he said. “I’d like to think our defense was better than when the 2021 team went to the finals. Our line was more aggressive. On this team you had to know your job and do things the fans will never see or know about.”

Education important

Motsinger said Schrei-Reyes would have 95 percent of his education paid for at Hampden-Sydney, which went 5-5 on the gridiron last season.

“Grades were always important to my family, and as a student-athlete is what comes first,” said the WRH senior who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 245 pounds.

“The educational aspect of Hampden-Sydney made the difference,” said the son of Rachael Robinson, who fed players on Thursday nights during the season.

Tex played football at in Shallow Water, Texas.

“Football is like a religion there and has been a staple of my life since the sixth grade,” he said. “I was welcomed with open arms here as my mom had two of her solar sites between Wallace. I’m grateful for our players, Coach Motsinger and Coach (Adam) Scronce for not getting on me too hard when I made mistakes.”

On defense he used a simple philosophy: see the ball, hit the ball.

“But we had a lot of stunts and other plays where you had to both react and think,” said Schrei-Reyes, who wants to study psychology or business.

“He understand the game,” Motsinger said.

And Tex also has a good insight into doing the work to prepare for a future in his post-football days.