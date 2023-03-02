Rebels take two to return to the third round

CALYPSO – North Duplin was primed to be upset last Thursday during its second-round East Region 1A girls playoff encounter with Voyager.

The No.4-seeded Rebels were struggling to hit outside shots against the No. 13 Vikings, whose height and width created problems in the paint.

And Voyager (15-8) had rallied to take a 34-31 lead midway through the second quarter.

But while Rebel Reece Outlaw finished off the Vikings and led all scorers with 25 points, Addy Higginbotham, Tateyawna Faison and Meghan Martin created their own magic to get ND into position.

ND led 22-14 before the paint play of Voyager began to reap benefits, trimming its deficit to 26-25 and then taking its only llead of the game at 33-31 with 4:45 left until halftime.

Faison set up Martin for a hoop and then canned two free throws, and Higginbotham scored on a breakaway layup.

Faison knocked down three charity tosses and Higginbotham another layu. And when the sophomore post tipped in a shot, ND had taken control 46-40 entering the final quarter.

But it wasn’t a cakewalk to the third round.

The picture came into focus when Outlaw had a layup and 3-pointer within the first four minutes of a quarter in which both teams struggled to score.

Up 52-46 after a Faison hoop deep in the paint, Voyager called timeout for a final run at the Rebels. But the teams played to an even pace as ND dodged a bullet on a night when it wasn’t razor sharp.

Higginbotham had 12 points and nine assists. Faison 12 markers and nine rebounds and Outlaw lived up to her name with 11 holdup steals. Martin had four points and hauled down eight boards.

ND’s hot beginning was keyed by an Outlaw bomb plus Higginbotham two layups and two steals – and a take-that block by Faison.

The No. 4 Rebels had a much easier time in the opening round with a 73-19 cakewalk over Oxford Prep on Tuesday.

ND (24-1) beat Perquimans 59-51 in the third round and was to play No. 1 Falls Lake (30-0) in the fourth round on Tuesday. (See B1 for that game story.)

The Rebels have won 17 in a row since falling to Eastern Wayne (19-8) on Dec. 16. The Warriors lost in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Oliver returns

from absence

North Duplin head coach John Oliver returned to the bench after being treated for a sinus infection and vertgo. Oliver, still weak, coached the game with assistant coach Cindy McCarty.

