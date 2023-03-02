Open in App
Wilson, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Duplin Times

ED 'Warrior' Kennedy signs to play football at Barton College

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Pxwi_0l5aXU1Z00

BEULAVILLE – East Duplin head coach and offensive coordinator Battle Holley loved having Kade Kennedy on the field.

So did Panthers’ defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin.

Add every teammate to that list and it’s easy to see why Barton College wanted the senior on its roster.

Kennedy, who came up with big plays as a running back and blocker and made a Duplin County-high 150 tackles while earning the Duplin’s Elite Two-Way Warrior honor. Kennedy signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Barton Bulldogs next fall at the school’s Fine Arts building last Wednesday.

“He’s very strong and very fast and is going to be on the ball every play,” Sandlin said of his senior, who played as a linebacker/strong safety on a team that captured the school’s first-ever football state championship in December. “He can cut off the edge, play linebacker or cover (passes). He’s got a 454 motor in his chest.”

In the 24-21 win over Reidsville for the 2A crown, Kennedy had a key 5-yard touchdown reception to help seal the victory. Against Wallace-Rose Hill, he also made the tackle on a 2-point conversion attempt that led to the win.

“He was always locked in,” Holley said. “He worked hard, was a great student and will be a great addition to Barton.”

The son of Gino and Ranessa Kennedy loves the game and plays it with an old-school flair.

“I like hustling, getting after it, the pursuit,” said the senior. “Blocking isn’t glamorous but it’s important.”

While he opened holes for Avery Gaby (2,195 yards, 41 TDs), the county’s rushing and scoring leader, and Nizaya Hall (985 yards, 12 TDs), Holley picked spots to give the ball to Kennedy, who ran for 510 yards and five TDs and caught seven passes for 133 yards and three scores.

Going 15-1 and winning the big trophy was always a top priority for Kennedy.

“It all starts with faith and a vision,” he said. “You have to see it. You have to have enough faith that will not necessarily make it happen, but what it does in the back of your head is make it destined to be.

“It’s about repetition, to master a play or a drill. The thing about Avery and Nizaya and me were teams would key on one of us and that left two players to make plays.

The 6-foot, 190 pound Kennedy was a vital component in the title drive. He will be joined at the Wilson County school by Gaby. The twosome will also play together in their final prep game as members of the East team during the NC Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star game in July in Greensboro. WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall and Jacob Schrei-Reyes will also be on the squad. And Holley is the head coach of the East after being an assistant in the 2018 summer classic for graduating seniors in June of that same year.

Barton was the best choice, Kennedy said.

“No. 1 they invested in me and I wanted to go to a place where they wanted me,” he said. “The atmosphere and newness and how they are building the program was also important. I’m going in as an athlete so I don’t know where they’ll put me. But I plan to get bigger, to 215 or 200 pounds to get to the size I need to be for college ball and run faster.”

Kennedy gave fans a preview of the state championship was talking to a TV station in the mountains.

He said “it’s probably the worst possible opponent for both teams, so get your popcorn ready.”

Gino Kennedy was a youth coach for his son’s team and recalls the mission of the program.

“This was a God-led,” he said. “When Kade was 7 years old he started playing football under Scott Kennedy and there was a vision and a goal of winning a state title. The 2017 team didn’t quite get it done (a 15-1 season that ended with a 16-14 loss to Hibriten in the 2AA final). When God gives you a vision you don’t deviate from that. Everyone here had a part in this and everyone coach Holley brought in.”

Kade Kennedy plans to study economics of a business field at Barton.

“The football program there is really growing so I’m excited,” he said. “But I also wouldn’t trade my experience here, my coaches and teammates and the community for anything in the world.”

Few have the opportunity Kennedy had to see a dream come to fruition like it did at UNC’s Kenan Stadium during a title game in which Panther fans outnumbered Rams fans by three fold.

“It’s unforgettable,” Kennedy said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caleb King’s return as Havelock High head football coach voted down by board of ed
Havelock, NC1 day ago
Duke basketball trolls North Carolina, ACC referees on social media
Durham, NC1 day ago
Blue Devils finally enter fray for top NC recruit
Durham, NC2 days ago
Changes to UNC-Duke Ticket Policy Upset Unlucky Seniors
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
North Carolina Wesleyan University's NCAA Tournament appearance
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Rocky Mount, March 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Duke offers North Meck 5-star Isaiah Evans
Durham, NC2 days ago
This NC City Ranked As 2023’s Best City in America for College Basketball Fans
Durham, NC1 day ago
New high school at American Tobacco in Durham sends students to work each week
Durham, NC2 days ago
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa stopping in Raleigh this summer
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
The history of Raleigh's Black Main Street
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Father of the 14-year-old victim in Richlands double homicide speaks out
Richlands, NC2 days ago
Pink Hill Police Department Seeks Information in indecent exposure case
Pink Hill, NC2 days ago
Kinston homeowners able to apply for improvement loans
Kinston, NC1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
Wendell, NC3 days ago
Felon charged in Cumberland County motel shooting
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Wanted Goldsboro man arrested after 2-county chase, police say
Goldsboro, NC16 hours ago
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Durham bakery damaged by fire
Durham, NC1 day ago
Truck driver charged after Durham pedestrian struck and killed on Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Man wounded in Greenville shootout charged by police
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Kinston city officials gather for new park ribbon cutting
Kinston, NC1 day ago
One killed, two injured in Greenville head-on collision
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
Richlands, NC2 days ago
2 displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Durham blaze, officials say
Durham, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy