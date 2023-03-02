ED 'Warrior' Kennedy signs to play football at Barton College

BEULAVILLE – East Duplin head coach and offensive coordinator Battle Holley loved having Kade Kennedy on the field.

So did Panthers’ defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin.

Add every teammate to that list and it’s easy to see why Barton College wanted the senior on its roster.

Kennedy, who came up with big plays as a running back and blocker and made a Duplin County-high 150 tackles while earning the Duplin’s Elite Two-Way Warrior honor. Kennedy signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Barton Bulldogs next fall at the school’s Fine Arts building last Wednesday.

“He’s very strong and very fast and is going to be on the ball every play,” Sandlin said of his senior, who played as a linebacker/strong safety on a team that captured the school’s first-ever football state championship in December. “He can cut off the edge, play linebacker or cover (passes). He’s got a 454 motor in his chest.”

In the 24-21 win over Reidsville for the 2A crown, Kennedy had a key 5-yard touchdown reception to help seal the victory. Against Wallace-Rose Hill, he also made the tackle on a 2-point conversion attempt that led to the win.

“He was always locked in,” Holley said. “He worked hard, was a great student and will be a great addition to Barton.”

The son of Gino and Ranessa Kennedy loves the game and plays it with an old-school flair.

“I like hustling, getting after it, the pursuit,” said the senior. “Blocking isn’t glamorous but it’s important.”

While he opened holes for Avery Gaby (2,195 yards, 41 TDs), the county’s rushing and scoring leader, and Nizaya Hall (985 yards, 12 TDs), Holley picked spots to give the ball to Kennedy, who ran for 510 yards and five TDs and caught seven passes for 133 yards and three scores.

Going 15-1 and winning the big trophy was always a top priority for Kennedy.

“It all starts with faith and a vision,” he said. “You have to see it. You have to have enough faith that will not necessarily make it happen, but what it does in the back of your head is make it destined to be.

“It’s about repetition, to master a play or a drill. The thing about Avery and Nizaya and me were teams would key on one of us and that left two players to make plays.

The 6-foot, 190 pound Kennedy was a vital component in the title drive. He will be joined at the Wilson County school by Gaby. The twosome will also play together in their final prep game as members of the East team during the NC Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star game in July in Greensboro. WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall and Jacob Schrei-Reyes will also be on the squad. And Holley is the head coach of the East after being an assistant in the 2018 summer classic for graduating seniors in June of that same year.

Barton was the best choice, Kennedy said.

“No. 1 they invested in me and I wanted to go to a place where they wanted me,” he said. “The atmosphere and newness and how they are building the program was also important. I’m going in as an athlete so I don’t know where they’ll put me. But I plan to get bigger, to 215 or 200 pounds to get to the size I need to be for college ball and run faster.”

Kennedy gave fans a preview of the state championship was talking to a TV station in the mountains.

He said “it’s probably the worst possible opponent for both teams, so get your popcorn ready.”

Gino Kennedy was a youth coach for his son’s team and recalls the mission of the program.

“This was a God-led,” he said. “When Kade was 7 years old he started playing football under Scott Kennedy and there was a vision and a goal of winning a state title. The 2017 team didn’t quite get it done (a 15-1 season that ended with a 16-14 loss to Hibriten in the 2AA final). When God gives you a vision you don’t deviate from that. Everyone here had a part in this and everyone coach Holley brought in.”

Kade Kennedy plans to study economics of a business field at Barton.

“The football program there is really growing so I’m excited,” he said. “But I also wouldn’t trade my experience here, my coaches and teammates and the community for anything in the world.”

Few have the opportunity Kennedy had to see a dream come to fruition like it did at UNC’s Kenan Stadium during a title game in which Panther fans outnumbered Rams fans by three fold.

“It’s unforgettable,” Kennedy said.