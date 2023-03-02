Flash flooding, tornadoes possible Friday in Lexington. A look at forecast, timeline

Much of Central and Eastern Kentucky is under an “enhanced risk” of severe thunderstorms Friday, according to the latest warning from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS is warning of a powerful weather system that will move through the region, sending “strong gusty winds, strong to severe thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall.”

The main threat will be damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts stronger than 60 miles per hour are possible.

Here’s what to know about Friday’s severe weather threat, including how to prepare for possible tornadoes.

Fayette County under updated high wind warning

The NWS issued a fresh high wind warning early Friday morning calling for gusts in excess of 55 miles per hour across the state.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Forecasters warned people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Gusty winds could blow away unsecured objects. Officials advise the public to be mindful of falling tree limbs and prepare for possible power outages as a result of high winds.

A flood watch is also in effect for portions of Central Kentucky, including Fayette County, until at least Friday afternoon. The NWS warned of flooding rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone areas.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the NWS warned.

What are the chances Kentucky could see tornadoes Friday?

The agency also called for “isolated tornadoes” Friday in a hazardous weather outlook released Thursday morning.

“Make sure you stay weather-aware [Friday],” NWS meteorologist Ron Steve told the Herald-Leader Thursday.

That means keeping an eye on the local news sources and making sure your phone stays fully charged. You should make sure government alerts are enabled on your phone by going into its settings and notifications tab.

You can also follow NWS updates at weather.gov.

Do you have a question about weather in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

