Alpine ISD to release early

ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Students will be released early for 3 days over the two weeks before Spring Break. Busses will run for all 3 days.

On Friday, March 3, Alpine High School students will be released at noon. Alpine Elementary and Alpine Middle School will have a regular dismissal time.

On Wednesday, March 8, AES and AMS students will be released at noon. AHS will have a full day and be dismissed at the normal time. This will be followed by parent/teacher conferences in the afternoon.

On Friday, March 10, All Alpine ISD students, staff, and campuses will release at noon.

