Panthers give top-seeded Bruins rough playoff opener

WILSON – The No. 32 seed in the 2A girls basketball playoffs may have appeared to offer little concern for No. 1 Beddingfield.

That was hardly the case on Tuesday last week when East Duplin gave the Bruins a lesson in anything-can-happen for the better part of three quarters.

While Beddingfield won for the 25th time in 26 games, the Panthers showed something it had exhibited in its final portion of the regular season, and to some extent the entire campaign.

A young East Duplin team that entered the season with just two players with varsity experience had matured despite what would be a 48-31 setback to Beddingfield, which played in the East Region semifinals this past Tuesday.

“We competed hard in every game, particularly at the end,” said longtime ED coach Mark Lane, whose program is used to 20-win campaigns. “We could have beaten North Lenoir, Kinston and South Lenoir and ended up third or fourth in the conference (ECC) and not fifth. What hurt us was our turnover ratio, which we improved dramatically, plus free throws, and not really having a true point guard.

“But I’ve been very happy with our effort, that our girls gave it all they had and we were great in the locker room and sidelines. So we had to play a lot of people out of position.

“But these girls were a pleasure to coach.”

ED had he same inexperience problem in 2011 when it stumbled to 3-18 overall mark and a 1-11 ECC slate. The 2023 version finished 11-13 and 5-7.

Before the season, the Panthers also lost point guard Makya Kornegay, an all-county first-team player who had averaged 11.8 points but transferred to Jacksonville after her family moved to Onslow County last summer.

As a result, ED started from scratch, also sans shooting guard Sallie Hatcher and post player Alejandra Sarmiento.

Hatcher wound up being the top scorer at 10.2 points per game. Sarmiento, just a second-year player, did the dirty work for the Panthers before turning into a scoring threat late in the season.

“Alejandra was without a doubt our most improved player,” Lane said. “She played great defensively and then was giving us eight to 10 points the offense needed later in the season. She’s a really good person, a good listener and a good athlete.

“She was very confident in her shot most of the time,” Lane said of the junior who knocked down 50 3-pointers. She has to learn to play better under pressure when teams take away her shot and she did both better as the season progressed.”

After avenging two losses to Kinston, ED beat the Vikings in the ECC Tournament, and then held its own against Beddingfield, cutting its deficit to five points in the middle of the third quarter.

But the Bruins’ Deneesha Briggs, who has scored more than 1,300 points the past two seasons, went off. The senior finished with a game-high 24 points as the best player on the court

“We fell behind early, chipped away and got their best player (Briggs) in foul trouble,” Lane said. “She had a spree where she scored a layup, hit a jumper and had a couple of strong drives. We played great defense on her but just ran out of gas since we don’t have a lot of depth.

“But they certainly knew we were there and didn’t blow us out. They had to work very hard to beat us.”

ED gained more confidence for the playoffs after beating Clinton 39-34 in its regular season finale on the Dark Horses’ home floor.

The stability of Hatcher and Sarmiento allowed sophomores Ra’ziaha Hall, Carrie Carr and JaMyah Pickett and freshmen Zoe Cavanaugh and Zakoya Farrior to grow.

Pickett averaged 6.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, while Carr hit for 5.6 markers and 8.3 boards. The twosome were 1-2 in cleaning the glass.

Pickett got 19 rebounds against Beddingfield, 17 versus Kinston and 14 in the win over Clinton.

“She was a little too unselfish with the basketball at times this season,” Lane said. “She can jump out of the gym and is just a force, and got more confidence. But she over-passed at times while being a great teammate on the floor and in the locker room.”

Carr was an unsung player.

“She did a lot of things for us that didn’t show up on the stat sheet,” Lane said. “She jump-started us after a shot and is so long and lengthy and also able to really jump. Just a good athlete who next season will have a better jump shot. She did so well at catching it inside.”

Farrior, who averaged 6.7 points while missing some games, and Cavanaugh, who improved her ball handling and passing skills as a guard. They likewise were players to step up their respective games over the course of the season, as did Hall, another skilled athlete.

“Cavanaugh got better and better and just loves to play hard,” Lane said. “Hall’s going to help us a lot next season when she finds that extra gear and becomes more consistent. And Farrior has the potential to show much more when she’s healthy.”

Pickett paced the Panthers with nine points against the Bruins. Hatcher and Sarmiento had six apiece.

ED went 4-0 against its Duplin County 2A rivals and also might have exceeded expectations, given its inexperience.

“That we won games with a high turnover ratio was because of our defense, which got comfortable when it played in a zone,” Lane said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect but going 11-14 with Sallie being out for three weeks and other factors, and playing as well as we did overall and at the end made it a good season.”

Bulldogs fall

to No. 6 Trask

No. 27 Wallace-Rose Hill couldn’t keep up with Myron McKoy, Jamiel Davis and Sherrod Henderson during at 79-69 loss to No. 6 Trask last Tuesday.

Mckoy scored 30 points, Davis 16 and Henderson 15 and nabbed 17 rebounds as the Titans shot 32 of 43 from the free-throw line.

McKoy canned 13 of 14 charity tosses, Henderson 7 of 11 and Davis 4 of 5 for Trask (24-5), which beat No. 22 Washington 74-71 in the second round before falling to No. 3 Hertford County (24-4) by an 81-70 count last Saturday.

Seniors Jalen James, Luke Wells and Josh Love played for the final time in a Bulldogs’ uniform as WRH finished with a 12-10 mark in season that was played without letter-winners Xzavier Pearsall and Kendell Cave.