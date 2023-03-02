Open in App
Olathe, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Teen sentenced to more than 7 years for role in killing at Black Bob Park in Olathe

By Jenna Thompson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfEMI_0l5aUt4f00

An Olathe 15-year-old was sentenced in Johnson County District Court Wednesday for his involvement in the death of a 19-year-old at Black Bob Park in May.

The defendant, who is not being named because of his age, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in juvenile detention after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in August, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to prosecutors, police arrived at the park on the evening of the shooting May 14 to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found Marco Cardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cardino died at the scene.

Another 15-year-old, who is also not being named because he is a minor, is accused of shooting and killing Cardino during a failed robbery ploy. That 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors say a group of teens set up a marijuana deal and had planned to take Cardino’s money when the victim attempted to flee.

A witness testified in Johnson County District Court in December that one of the teens, who had brought a weapon, ran after Cardino before firing three shots.

Seven teens were charged for their alleged involvement in the incident. Motions were filed to charge each teen as an adult, excluding two 13-year-olds, who weren’t old enough under state law.

The judge denied motions to charge three other teens as adults last year.

If the teen is compliant with his sentence, he will be 22 when he is released from juvenile detention. If not, he could face nearly 13 years of prison time in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Olathe, KS newsLocal Olathe, KS
Another Olathe teenager sentenced for role in homicide at Black Bob Park in May
Olathe, KS21 hours ago
Missing 19-year-old Olathe woman has been found safe: police
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two men accused of chasing, shooting at victim while riding ATV in Johnson County
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Woman charged with fentanyl distribution in Kansas City drug raid where 3 cops were shot
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
KC teen charged in killing will stand trial as an adult
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City man arrested during standoff in court on unrelated crimes
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Clinton Man Found Guilty of Forcible Rape
Clinton, MO1 day ago
Kansas City man sentenced for 9 armed robberies
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Dead man found in Downtown Topeka identified by police
Topeka, KS23 hours ago
KC-area fire chief recalls trying to save son after killer sentenced
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Woman found in home where 3 KCMO officers were shot transported drugs, feds say
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
SEDALIA MAN ARRESTED FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Sedalia, MO1 day ago
One arrested in downtown Topeka suspicious death
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of 3 individuals
Bonner Springs, KS1 day ago
KCPD responds to life-threatening shooting at 35th, Prospect
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
$600K awarded to Kansas City prison employee in lawsuit over hostile work environment
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
GARDNER MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT
Gardner, KS2 days ago
KC-area firearm store settles lawsuit over gun trafficking. Will it make a difference?
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Stolen Kansas City Fire Department ambulance involved in serious injury crash
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Suspect in stolen ambulance causes multi-vehicle injury crash in Kansas City, police say
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Kansas trooper was told to stop chasing in city limits before fatal crash: Lawsuit
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Driver of fire truck in Westport crash that killed 3 should get job back, union says
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Kansas City man pleads guilty in Northland murder where victim was stabbed, set on fire
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
‘Make KCK much safer’: Police say new ‘real-time’ technology will help fight crime
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Subject of interest in custody after man shot and killed in Kansas City, police say
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man died by suicide in house after shooting that wounded 3 KCPD officers, MSHP says
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
59-year-old woman who was missing after walking near downtown Kansas City found safe
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 8000 block of Euclid
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City fired paramedic caught on video hitting a patient. Then the union stepped in
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man killed in Kansas City shooting Saturday near 80th, Euclid
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy