Louisville to spend millions to improve city's police force

(The Center Square) – Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday a plan to spend millions of dollars on a new headquarters for the city’s police department and the resumption of bonuses to hire and retain public safety officers.

Greenberg, who became mayor of Kentucky’s largest city at the beginning of the year, said the moves would make Louisville “a safer, stronger city with the best trained, trusted, and transparent police department” in America.

The city bought a downtown building that AT&T formerly occupied in October 2021 for nearly $7 million to make it the new Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters.

Greenberg said $14 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be used to build a new roof, repair elevators and make other infrastructure improvements in the building. The city earmarked $13 million for building renovations last year.

When completed, the mayor said the new headquarters will put all central police operations in the same facility for the first time in decades.

“I want to move fast with strengthening our police department. Having a new headquarters and centralized police department will go a long way to ensuring transparency, accountability, and improve service to our community,” Mayor Greenberg said. “While the renovations for the new LMPD Headquarters are still being finalized, we’re taking the opportunity to do the work that’s needed so we can move forward as fast as possible to get the department into a new space.”

Greenberg also announced hiring and retention bonuses will resume provided it receives approval from the Metro Council. Those bonuses were halted at the end of last year due to rules within ARP as well as the way an old city ordinance permitting the bonuses was worded.

Once the council approves, the city can offer the bonuses to new recruits at least through Dec. 31, 2024. LMPD and new hires within the city’s corrections, emergency medical services and emergency management departments will be eligible.

The bonuses would be paid in two parts. The new hire would receive the first half after completing the required training and the remainder a year later.

“Ensuring we have the workforce we need requires every tool at our disposal, and the reinstatement of these bonuses is vital to Louisville’s public safety,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg also announced another step the city is taking to improve the force.

The Metro Police Foundation has purchased a building from the University of Louisville that will house a new wellness center for officers and staff needing physical and mental health support.

The foundation paid $1.5 million for the property, and the police department will lease it for annual payments of $419,000 through 2026. The money for the wellness center will come from ARP funding.

After 2026, LMPD will pay $1 a year for the facility.