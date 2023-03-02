Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at CB ahead of free agency

By Levi Damien,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mgsfn_0l5aRBr600

We take a look at the cornerback position for the Raiders ahead of free agency to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starters: Nate Hobbs

Depth: Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby

Free agents: Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Sidney Jones

Hobbs had a bumpy season after his standout rookie campaign. But he is still one of the best slot corners this team has had in recent memory and can start on the outside as well. Though ideally the Raiders would get two reliable starters outside so Hobbs can patrol the slot.

Ya-Sin was a passable starter, who could be worth re-signing, but that has yet to happen and with free agency right around the corner, he could very well hit the market.

Averett was injured a lot and he wasn’t very good even when he was healthy.

Tyler Hall had some nice moments and could push for a starting job. Sam Webb and Amik Robertson had some moments as well. But at this point, it would be risky to rely on any of them to be handed the starting job.

Condition: Critical

Why: With Ya-Sin headed for free agency, there simply isn’t a surefire starter on the outside. That’s two crucial positions this team needs to fill this offseason. At very least, bring in a sure starter and let several others compete for the remaining starting spot and depth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Report: NFL owners discussed Commanders' sale and Dan Snyder at league meetings
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC1 day ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX2 days ago
4 big winners from the NFL Scouting Combine for the Steelers to consider
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Ex-Falcons exec Scott Pioli: Jaguars got a steal in Calvin Ridley deal
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Packers: Position-by-position look at the winners of NFL Scouting Combine
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Giants had positive last-second meeting with Saquon Barkley
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy